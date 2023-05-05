Home » Hamburger SV gets a point, Darmstadt before promotion
Sports

Hamburger SV gets a point, Darmstadt before promotion

by admin
Hamburger SV gets a point, Darmstadt before promotion

Dhe Hamburger SV has had to put up with another setback in the fight for promotion. Against SC Paderborn, fourth in the table, it was only enough for a 2:2 (1:1) in the home game on Friday evening. Due to the third-placed team drawing, leaders Darmstadt 98 can complete their promotion early on with a win against HSV city rivals FC St. Pauli. Paderborn still have a vague chance with a deficit of six points and three games left over Hamburg.

Paderborn’s coach Lukas Kwasniok spoke of a “great game” and “advertising for the 2nd division”. His HSV colleague Tim Walter was able to share half of the enthusiasm. “I’m satisfied with the performance of my team, but not with the result,” he said.

In front of 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion, Robert Glatzel (39th minute) and Sonny Kittel (49th) scored for the North Germans. Julian Justvan (43rd) and Florent Muslija (73rd / penalty kick) equalized for the guests.

Compensation before the break

Paderborn started powerfully. The East Westphalians came in front of the Hamburger Tor for the first time via Sirlord Conteh (1st). HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau saved in dire need. The corner kick that followed was put by HSV loan Maximilian Rohr against the post. Shots from Muslija and Justvan (4th) were parried by Daniel Heuer Fernandes in the Hamburg goal.

After a quarter of an hour, HSV stabilized. Ludovit Reis (31st) didn’t use the first real chance. Goalscorer Glatzel did better a little later and pushed the ball over the line after Jean-Luc Dompé crossed it. Justvan equalized before the break with a shot from the edge of the box.

See also  Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love

You may also like

Surf in Ireland, where the best waves are

Borussia Mönchengladbach pays 7,179,487 euros and ten cents...

Coach Galli’s corner – VL Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday...

LIVE F1, GP Miami 2023 LIVE: Mercedes is...

3rd league: MSV Duisburg also convinces against Aue...

Diamond League 2023, Doha: Andy Diaz 3rd in...

Draw against Paderborn: HSV loses sight of second...

Serie A: Roma-Inter, the formations – Football

After suspension at Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi apologizes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy