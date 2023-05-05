Hamburger SV gets a point, Darmstadt before promotion

Dhe Hamburger SV has had to put up with another setback in the fight for promotion. Against SC Paderborn, fourth in the table, it was only enough for a 2:2 (1:1) in the home game on Friday evening. Due to the third-placed team drawing, leaders Darmstadt 98 can complete their promotion early on with a win against HSV city rivals FC St. Pauli. Paderborn still have a vague chance with a deficit of six points and three games left over Hamburg.

Paderborn’s coach Lukas Kwasniok spoke of a “great game” and “advertising for the 2nd division”. His HSV colleague Tim Walter was able to share half of the enthusiasm. “I’m satisfied with the performance of my team, but not with the result,” he said.

In front of 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion, Robert Glatzel (39th minute) and Sonny Kittel (49th) scored for the North Germans. Julian Justvan (43rd) and Florent Muslija (73rd / penalty kick) equalized for the guests.

Compensation before the break

Paderborn started powerfully. The East Westphalians came in front of the Hamburger Tor for the first time via Sirlord Conteh (1st). HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau saved in dire need. The corner kick that followed was put by HSV loan Maximilian Rohr against the post. Shots from Muslija and Justvan (4th) were parried by Daniel Heuer Fernandes in the Hamburg goal.

After a quarter of an hour, HSV stabilized. Ludovit Reis (31st) didn’t use the first real chance. Goalscorer Glatzel did better a little later and pushed the ball over the line after Jean-Luc Dompé crossed it. Justvan equalized before the break with a shot from the edge of the box.

HSV came out of the break aggressively and took the lead again after Paderborn’s Tobias Müller lost the ball through Kittel. The 30-year-old (56th) and Moritz Heyer (59th) could have increased just a little later. After a foul by Hamburg’s Miro Muheim, Muslija converted the penalty to the final score.

Concerns at Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld missed a great opportunity in the fight to stay in the class and missed the jump from the relegation place. East Westphalia, who have not won for five games, did not get beyond a 1-1 (1-1) draw in the Bundesliga relegated duel with SpVgg Greuther Fürth on Friday evening and can even fall back to the direct relegation zone after the games of the other competition.

With 37 points, the Fürthers are probably no longer in danger. In front of 22,015 spectators in the SchücoArena, Bryan Lasme (17th minute) scored for the hosts, Branimir Hrgota scored the goal for the Fürth (25th penalty).