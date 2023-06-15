Hamburger SV: With Ludovit Reis, another top performer remains at HSV

The squad for the coming season is taking shape. After Robert Glatzel, the Dutchman has also confirmed his whereabouts. And a new defensive man comes from Bielefeld.

TDespite missing promotion to the Bundesliga, Hamburger SV can keep a second top performer. After top scorer Robert Glatzel, midfielder Ludovit Reis also confirmed his stay at HSV on Thursday evening.

“I feel very comfortable at the club and in the city, despite the short time it has become like a home. That’s why I decided to stay at HSV and I’m already looking forward to giving my all together with my colleagues in the new season,” said the 23-year-old, according to the club’s announcement in the home of the Dutch U21 national team.

also read

Reis is contractually bound to Hamburg until 2026. However, an exit clause in his contract would have allowed another club to sign the Dutchman for a single-digit million amount by Thursday evening.

A similar clause would have allowed Glatzel to leave HSV early after losing the two relegation games against VfB Stuttgart. But the 29-year-old attacker signed a new contract with HSV on Monday, which is valid until 2027. The six-time German champions can now make a sixth attempt to get promoted to the Bundesliga in the new season with a team that has hardly changed at its core.

There was also an addition to report on Thursday: HSV signed Portuguese defender Guilherme Ramos from Arminia Bielefeld. The 25-year-old was allowed to move free of charge after Arminia was relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga and received a three-year contract in Hamburg.

Strengthening the defense is one of HSV’s priorities this summer. After signing Ramos, another central defender should be brought in. The third-placed team from the previous season is also looking for alternatives for the right and left side of defence. This is made possible by good income from viewers in the past season and further millions from the treasury of patron Klaus-Michael Kühne.

also read

But there is also one departure: The TV reporter Christina Rann is no longer the stadium announcer for Hamburger SV. After three years, the 42-year-old and the second division soccer team are ending their collaboration. Together with Christian Stübinger, Rann led through the HSV stadium show at games in the Volksparkstadion. Stübinger remains moderator.

Starting next season, Rann will commentate on the live matches of the women’s Bundesliga for Sport1. The television station announced this on Tuesday. Sport1 will broadcast the new Monday games. Rann previously worked for DAZN, MagentaSport and Sky.