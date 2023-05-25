Hamilton blocks the rumors: “Ferrari didn’t look for me”

The catchphrase on Thursday that opens the weekend leading up to the Montecarlo Grand Prix are the rumors coming from England that they would like Hamilton close to Ferrari. The person concerned will take care of silencing everything, who is clear in the pilots’ conference: “They are just speculations. My staff is working to get to close the renewal deal and here we are. And no, Ferrari didn’t look for me“. “If I say yes, that I would be happy to have Lewis as a companion, I imagine that will be the headline of every newspaper – says Leclerc – Lewis is an incredible driver, who has achieved such results, that I think anyone would be happy to have him as a companion: we would all learn a lot. I am happy with the current situation and have a great relationship with Carlos“.

The ideal companion

And to those who ask him about the characteristics of the ideal teammate, the Monegasque replies: “So be it a quick companion, as we all seek. We are in F1 and we love to be in fight against the best. That doesn’t mean my partner isn’t fast, Carlos is extremely fast. I’m not the one who has to make the market choices. We will see”.

After the forced stop due to the flood that devastated Emilia-Romagna the circus is in Montecarlowith Red Bull still favorites and the Ferrari looking for the flash on the circuit dear to Leclerc.

Sergio Perez is certainly one of the special observers. “We know this won’t be our best circuit. However, it’s Montecarlo, so anything can happen. Ours more formidable opponents I think will be Alonso and the Ferrarisvery strong especially on the flying lap, but even Mercedes may be in the fight – the words of the Mexican -. Monaco is one of those circuits where there is no margin for error“.

He does not hide his ambitions Fernando Alonso

“I don’t think there will be a big change from Baku for us, I see the Ferrari well – the words of the Asturian – But I’d be lying if I said that I arrive here without hoping to do well. I I will attack more than ever“. Il Aston Martin driver then spoke about his future: “I don’t know what I will do in 2026. I feel motivated, fit and still fast. E If I keep having fun I don’t want to stop. But there will come a day when things could change and I will decide to hang up my helmet. But there’s time.”

Remember the flood of Emilia-Romagna Yuki Tsunoda

“Imola was supposed to be our home grand prix, there was enthusiasm. But the rains swept everything away. Faenza, where our headquarters are, was covered in mud. We were safe but there was concern. When we we went out and saw that there was water everywhere”. The Japanese Alpha Tauri driver, who lives in Faenza, where the team is based, was on the street shoveling mud to help the population. “They were terrible nights – he adds in the drivers’ press conference from Montecarlo – I had never seen anything like this except on TV and I didn’t expect to experience it firsthand. I was scared”.