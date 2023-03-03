Home Sports Hamilton was granted an exemption, he can continue to drive with a piercing
“We have decided not to take any further steps,” DPA quoted the FIA ​​representatives as saying at the opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Mercedes negotiated an exemption for Hamilton based on a medical report that repeated attempts to remove the jewelery from his face could have caused permanent damage to the British driver.

The jewelry ban has been in place since 2005, but it was only last year that the new head of FIA races, Niels Wittich, began to strictly require its observance in Formula 1. Hamilton, who is famous for wearing bold jewelry, questioned the point of the ban.

