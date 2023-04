World hammer throw champion Brooke Andersen shined at the meet in Charlottesville with a throw of 79.80 meters, with which she ranked third in the all-time charts. She was 20 centimeters away from the 80-meter mark, which so far has only been surpassed by world record holder Anita Wlodarczyková from Poland (82.98) and another American, DeAnna Price (80.31).

