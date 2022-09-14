Almost a year after the incident, the aggression of the PSG player Kheira Hamraoui continues to make a lot of noise. In fact, three young people aged around twenty were arrested, one of whom already has a legal record.

Almost a year after the incident, the attack of the Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kheira Hamraoui continues to make a lot of noise. The facts date back to last November, when the midfielder was attacked in the street, near Versailles, and hit in the legs with bars. A methodology that she had immediately made us think of some disagreement with some colleagues, since it seemed a re-edition of the case that had involved the figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. And in fact the first suspicions had gone on a teammate, Aminata Diallo, or her rival in the PSG squad, but then she was cleared.

But slowly instead we ended up talking about an extramarital affair between the footballer and Eric Abidal. The former French and Barcelona full-back met the player at Barcelona and would have started dating her, thus unleashing the anger of the Frenchman’s wife, who filed for her divorce. And it emerged from France that during the beating the player she was reproached for having gone with married men. But this has not, at least officially, helped the investigation of the attack much, at least until now. France Press in fact, he says that three men were arrested in Villeneuve-Saint-George, on the opposite side of Paris from where the attack took place, accused of being the material perpetrators of the assault on Kheira Hamraoui. These are three young people of about twenty, the authorities explain, also adding that one of the arrested already has a judicial record. See also Accademia Salva, the joy of Panigati: "A winning model based on young people"

Is it finally the turning point of this very intricate case? Maybe. What is certain is that Kheira Hamraoui doesn’t seem to have much to do with PSG anymore. The club, probably alarmed by the complexity and the many facets (especially media) of the case, has recently announced that the player is no longer part of the sporting project and that for this reason she will be taken out of the team. And the fact that the investigators will want to better understand the dynamics inside the PSG changing rooms certainly does not help to deflate the frictions. On balance, not the best for a thirty-two year old, who at this point risks not being the protagonist on the field anymore …

