Hamza on the Russians: There is no room to talk about a return. Sponsors can play a vital role

He was firm in his stance during the doping scandals involving Russian athletes, and he is just as firm during the aggression in Ukraine. Similar to the entire biathlon environment. And so the head of the Czech Federation and the first vice-president of the International Biathlon Union, Jiří Hamza, played a key role in drawing up the opinion of the plenary session of the Czech Olympic Committee, which opposed the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic qualifications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

