After 181 matches, 20 goals and 25 assists since his arrival at Auxerre five years ago, Hamza Sakhi, a time tracked by Turkish club Konyaspor, has a good chance of signing by the end of the season. week with Melbourne City. The 27-year-old midfielder would join the Australian champions, who have made an offer. The player is not insensitive to the fact that Melbourne City belongs to the City Group.

