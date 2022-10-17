Home Sports Han Qiaosheng: China’s U17 women’s football team needs to give up in the final round, all four teams may qualify – yqqlm
Han Qiaosheng: China's U17 women's football team needs to give up in the final round, all four teams may qualify

Han Qiaosheng: China's U17 women's football team needs to give up in the final round, all four teams may qualify
2022-10-17

Source: Shooting China

Original title: Han Qiaosheng: China U17 women’s football team needs to give up in the final round, all four teams may qualify

On October 15th, Beijing time, the second round of the U17 Women’s World Cup was over. The Chinese women’s football team lost 0-2 to the Colombian women’s football team. With only one round of group matches left, all four teams in Group C scored 3 points. If the Chinese team wants to qualify for the group stage, they must defeat the Spanish women’s football team, the champion of the previous tournament, in the final round of the group stage.

Regarding the qualifying situation of the Chinese women’s football team, well-known sports commentator Han Qiaosheng also expressed his opinion: After the Chinese U17 women’s football team lost 0-2 to Colombia last night, the Mexican U17 women’s football team defeated Spain 2-1 at the last moment in the early morning this morning. After that, the four teams in Group C shared 3 points, and the Chinese women’s football team temporarily ranked last due to the least goal difference. Judging from the current situation, all four teams have the possibility of qualifying, and the suspense will be revealed in the final round. Group C is truly a “group of death”!

According to the schedule, the Chinese women’s football team will play against the Spanish women’s football team in the final round. The Chinese team must win with all their strength, otherwise they will definitely be eliminated from the competition, because in another Colombia-Mexico match, whichever team wins will have more points than the Chinese team, even if two If the team is tied, the Chinese women’s football team will also miss the top two in the group because of the goal difference. I hope that the young Chinese women’s football team can learn from the experience and lessons of the first two games, strengthen the defensive end, and at the same time improve the attacking end’s shooting ability, reduce mistakes, let it go, and strive for the final victory!Return to Sohu, see more

