Original title: Han Xu’s efficient 13+9 offense and defense is brilliant, Li Yueru has 5 points and 5 rebounds, and there is still room for improvement

On September 29, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the French women’s basketball team 85-71 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and successfully advanced to the semi-finals. In this game, the Chinese women’s basketball team performed hot and cold. Han Xu scored 13 points and 9 rebounds and played many times at critical moments. Li Yueru played only 16 minutes, scored 5 points, 5 rebounds and made 4 turnovers. 5 points 5 rebounds.

In the first minute of the game, Li Yueru grabbed the offensive rebound, turned and wiped the French insider Tadic with his skillful footsteps and made a layup. Soon she grabbed the offensive rebound again, but unfortunately she was stolen under the double team, but Li Yueru’s height advantage and enthusiasm were all reflected.

The Chinese women’s basketball team missed the shot in the first quarter, made many mistakes under the fierce pressure of the opponent, and once fell behind 6-12. Fortunately, after the suspension adjustment, the players used the momentum of every ball to exert great pressure on the opponent. Li Yueru is in After his teammate missed a free throw, he fell to the ground and fought for the floor ball, which eventually caused his opponent to go out of bounds to win the ball. Li Meng took the opportunity to make a three-pointer to help the Chinese women’s basketball team overtake. Since then, Li Yueru’s two basket storms have been effective, one turn and a layup, one two free throws and one hit, she scored 5 points and 4 rebounds in the first quarter, and she played an irreplaceable role in the interior.

In the first quarter, the Chinese women’s basketball team relied on Li Meng’s consecutive points in a short period of time to widen the point difference, but the French women’s basketball team made a magic three-pointer at the end of the quarter to tie the score. In the second quarter, the two sides fought fiercely. After replacing Li Yueru, Han Xu gave full play to his height advantage. He saw the opportunity to slap Gabby Williams’ layup, and then hit the hook easily on the counterattack, continuing to expand. lead. Under the defense of Han Xu, the French team’s offensive hit rate dropped significantly in this quarter. The Chinese women’s basketball team, who played as a substitute, won a single quarter with a margin of 11 points and ended the first half with a 50-39 lead.

In the third quarter, Li Yueru reappeared, but in the face of the opponent’s targeted close pressing, Li Yueru was first confronted by the defender who directly stole the ball and counterattacked, and then was blown away in the singles attack, and the French women’s basketball team took the opportunity to narrow the point difference. In this section, the Chinese women’s basketball team was misfiring, and the French women’s basketball team took the opportunity to play a continuous offensive to reduce the difference to 1 point. Han Xu, who replaced Li Yueru at the critical moment, played a key role. She first grabbed the offensive rebound, and then used the pick-and-roll to go down, catch the ball and make a “2+1” layup, helping the Chinese women’s basketball team stabilize the situation.

The Chinese women’s basketball team entered the final quarter with an 8-point advantage. At the beginning of the quarter, Han Xu formed a connection with Li Meng, followed up with a catch and shot. Two minutes later, Han Xu made a comeback and took advantage of his height to receive a pass from Yang Liwei and hit the basket high, forcing the French women’s basketball team to suspend. After coming back from the timeout, Han Xu was unstoppable. With a big cap, the opponent’s layup was swept away, and then he made a steady jumper on the counterattack, widening the point difference to double digits. After that, the Chinese women’s basketball team did not give their opponents a chance, and finally defeated the French women’s basketball team 85-71 and advanced to the semifinals.

In the whole game, Han Xu played 24 minutes and scored 13 points and 9 rebounds on 6 of 8 shots, while Li Yueru scored 5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 turnovers in 16 minutes. In the next game, I hope the twin towers can play at the same time to help the Chinese women's basketball team reach the final. (legend)





