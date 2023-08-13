Hanácí celebrates three points, Sklář lost for the first time in the season

Football players from Olomouc won in the 4th round of the first league in a match between their neighbors in the table over Teplice 2:1. All three goals came after the break. Jan Vodháněl put Hanáky in the lead in the 55th minute, substitute Nemanja Krsmanovič equalized in the 72nd minute, but in the next two minutes the visiting Štěpán Chaloupek decided with an own goal. Sigma won for the third time in a row and moved to third place in the table. The North Bohemians, on the other hand, lost for the first time in the season and are sixth.

