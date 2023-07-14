Handanovic changes team in Serie A! Milan, for the eye attack on Danjuma

Hot days in Italy. No, the torrid climate that is affecting the boot has nothing to do with it, but let’s talk about transfer market, with more and more business in the pipeline. Surprise to move in these hours is in particular the Fiorentinawhich would be about to score two hits, one of which came from Inter.

⚫🔵 Inter, goodbye to Handanovic: he goes towards Fiorentina

Let’s go in order. The Viola have in fact secured the performance of Fabiano Parisifull-back born in 2000 from from Empolito which they will go 10 million plus 1 bonus. 10% of this figure belongs however at Avellino which held a percentage of the player’s resale. Parisi will carry out the medical tests during the day and then it will be made official.

But that’s not all. As we said the Fiorentina she is very interested in a footballer who has just released himself from Inter: let’s talk about Samir Handanovic. The Slovenian would like to play at least one more season in Serie A, even without the guarantee of a starting position. In Florence, he could easily play for the place with Peter Terracciano, with Fiorentina alternating him between goal. Instead, it will be goodbye to Salvatore Sirigu given the lack of physical reliability shown last season.

🔴⚫ Milan, Danjuma idea for the attack

New flirt in the house Milan. Among the strikers, there is a new profile that interests the Rossoneri management: Arnaut Danjuma. The player owned by the Villarrealwho also played on loan for the last season Tottenham without particularly shining, he tickles the palate and Milan wants to understand if there are the conditions to get the operation off the ground.

There has already been contact between the company and the Nigerian’s entourage, but the road is not easy for the Milan. The Rossoneri are not the only ones to have come forward for the 26-year-old, who is really liked by Feyenoord ed Everton. Milan can take advantage of their appeal as a great European club, even if the Dutch team above all seems to be already in an advanced stage of the negotiation.

🔵 Samardzic is Naples’ first goal

So far the transfer market of the Napoliwhich after the announcement of Mauro Meluso however, as a new sports director, he is ready to give a sprint to the negotiations. In addition to the defender, a role in which the Azzurri await the possible payment of the release clause of Kim Min-Jae dal Bayern Monaco, we are working on the purchase of a midfielder. The name at the top of the list of the De Laurentiis market team is that of Lazar Samardzic.

Con Udinese at the moment we are working on an agreement: the Friulians are asking 25 million euros, Napoli wants to save a little bit. With approx 20 million plus bonus the deal could close.

