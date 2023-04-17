Home » Handball, another defeat for KeyJey
Handball, another defeat for KeyJey

Another setback for KeyJey Ragusa who, in the first leg of the group stage, lost with a score of 32-22 on the Aretusa field. Approach to the match to forget for Adam Klimek’s seven who, in fact, scored only nine goals in the first half against 17 for the clubs. In the second half, greater determination for the guests who managed to score 13 goals, giving, however, proof of a certain improvement compared to the first phase of the match also and above all in the management of the key moments of the match. Noteworthy in the notebook are the 7 creations by Alessandro D’Arrigo and the 5 signed by Flavio Giummarra. For the rest, the team tried to express themselves to the best of their ability. “Even on this occasion – they say from KeyJey Ragusa – Aretusa showed better qualities than our group which, right from the start, was forced to chase. The boys, however, did not lose heart and, as far as possible, tried to reduce the gap. We tried, as always, to throw our heart over the obstacle but we weren’t able to conquer the victory we’ve been missing since the beginning of the season. We are sorry for our fans who always make us feel their affection.”

