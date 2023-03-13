Another setback, unfortunately the umpteenth this season, for Keyjey Ragusa who, in the Serie A2 handball championship, was overtaken by the third in the standings, Cus Palermo, with the result of 23-31 (13-18 the first half). Despite playing at home, the seven coached by Adam Klimek, only in the very first minutes, was able to keep up with the most popular opponents who then, as expected, took off already in the middle phase of the first fraction until they accumulated a more consistent advantage in the second half when the energy of the landlords failed. After all, Cus Palermo has a staff of a certain thickness, which cannot be discussed, and then, at the Palaparisi, they played a match without too many problems, managing to manage the match far and wide as, perhaps, they had imagined on the eve. For Ragusans, only the possibility of increasing their experience. The Iblean team, made up of young talents, knows they only have this chance, that is to build for the future, and they are preparing, in a certain sense, along this direction. To highlight the seven personal goals of Gabriele Giummarra and the 5 of Flavio Giummarra. The performance of captain Mazzone was also good, scoring five times. KeyJey Ragusa remains sadly anchored in the lower part of the standings, at zero points, and is preparing for the other races with the aim of trying to keep the bar straight and ensure that, at least, the first victory of the season can arrive.