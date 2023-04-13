However, Petra Blazek and Co. are speculating with a surprise similar to that in 2021, when the favorite Poles were also eliminated in the crucial World Cup qualifying away game. “Maybe the big surprise is in there,” hoped team manager Herbert Müller.

“I reminded the team how we drew against Poland two years ago, then played courageously away from home and qualified for the World Cup,” said Müller.

ÖHB women fight for a World Cup ticket Austria’s handball women are fighting for participation in the world championship. On Wednesday the second leg against Spain is on the program, in which the Austrians have to surprise after the draw at home.

In the first leg against Spain, a permanent guest in the finals and multiple medal winners, the Austrians had made a remarkable comeback. “The X is a result that Spain could perhaps feel deceptively secure,” mused the long-term coach of the ÖHB women.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



“It’s going to be damn hard”

Despite all the optimism, Müller also remained very sober. “We are not out of touch with reality, Spain are and will remain the big favorites and they will adjust very closely to us. It’s going to be damn difficult, but we have to be brave and believe in ourselves,” said the 60-year-old.

If the coup succeeds, the ticket for the World Cup finals scheduled for November 29th to December 17th in Denmark, Norway and Sweden is fixed. It would be an ideal dress rehearsal for the home European Championship 2024, which hosts Austria together with Hungary and Switzerland.