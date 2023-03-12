Home Sports Handball: Austria’s men fix EM participation
Handball: Austria’s men fix EM participation

Handball: Austria’s men fix EM participation

Austria’s handball men secured a starting place for the EM 2024 in Germany on Saturday. The ÖHB selection won the qualifying game in Linz against the Ukraine 31:28 (11:14), celebrating their fourth win in the fourth match in group four and has their European Championship ticket fixed.

11.03.2023

In contrast to the 38:31 against the Ukrainians last Thursday, the Austrians had to fight hard this time. Coach Ales Pajovic’s squad got off to a bad start, missed many sitters and also presented themselves as vulnerable on the defensive. Therefore, the guests went into the break with a three-goal cushion. After the change of sides, the home side fought doggedly in the first men’s international match in Linz for around eleven years.

However, the Ukraine proved to be an unpleasant opponent and even extended the lead to 22:17. After that, the ÖHB team played big and scored six goals in a row. With that, the game was tipped, the Austrians continuously increased their lead and never let the lead be taken away from them.

GEPA/Manfred Binder

Team manager Ales Pajovic and ÖHB goalie Thomas Eichberger celebrate after qualifying for the European Championship

“We didn’t underestimate them, we just didn’t take our chances and missed a lot. Then came the nervousness. In attack we then played the second half with patience. I’m very happy that we qualified. We have a good team, showed character and fought back,” said ÖHB team boss Pajovic in an ORF interview.

Five-time goalscorer Robert Weber was self-critical when looking at the first half. “We took it too easy at the beginning. The Ukrainians stood up to us, but we stood up well in the second half and were able to keep building up pressure.” The 37-year-old, who plays for Füchsen Berlin, is now looking forward to the finals in his adopted country. “Germany is the handball Mecca, this tournament will be something very special. The halls will be full,” said Weber.

European Championship qualification

Saturday:

Austria – Ukraine 31:28 (11:14)

Best throwers Austria: Bilyk 6, Weber, Zivkovic, Hutecek 5 each

Table, Group 4:
1. Austria 4 4 0 0 135:119 8
2. Romania 4 2 0 2 117:107 4
3. Ukraine 4 1 0 3 114:128 2
4. Faroe Islands 4 1 0 3 98:110 2
