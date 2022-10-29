The debut from the first minute of the former blue Andrea Argentin, finally returned after the long injury that has kept him stopped since this summer, is not enough to give a return to victory to a handball in Belluno still in full emergency.

At the Spes Arena, against the young but famous boys of Handball Malo, the Belluno people offer a test of sacrifice and character, but are beaten with three goals (30-27) on the seventh day of the A2 championship.

Initially, Handball Belluno takes the field with Rossa between the posts and, in front of him, Gjekstad, Cimbro, Argentin, Mantisi, Tocchetto and Marini. Argentin and his teammates start off on the right foot (3-1) but after not even 6 ‘the referee pulls out the red card (expulsion for the whole game) at the address of the young home goalkeeper Giorgio Rossa, guilty of having intervened illegally outside the area colliding with an opponent. Randich takes his place between the posts.

For most of the first half, the challenge is channeled on the tracks of maximum balance, with advantages never greater than a single network. The Belluno tries to defend itself with order and to be dangerous forward. Only in the end of the first half does Malo manage to put some points of advantage between himself and the home team, climbing up to 14-9.

The timeout called by the Belluno technician Darko Prankjic is not enough to slow down the race of the Vicenza team that goes to rest at 14-10.

Belluno’s reaction at the start of recovery is textbook. The Gialloblù launch into a lightning-fast comeback that in 4 ‘leads them to impact on 15 equal (Argentin’s goal after Gjekstad had launched the rescue). At 9 ‘of the second half Belluno is even playing in double numerical inferiority for a few moments for two timed expulsions.

Halfway through the second half, Mondo Sport is also ahead with merit for 21-20 (Argentin’s goal) and coach Pranjic makes it clear to his team that the game can still be won. On 24 equal, a free error by Malo that misses the rigor of the possible new host advantage keeps the confrontation open. Back in front of the guests, Belluno tries to pour into attack but it turns out to be on the counterattack of the Malo which rises up to 27-24.

A bit of confusion is recorded in the final, when Belluno still manages to shorten to at least one (28-27). After the last timeout, Handball Belluno tries everything to be able to recover the disadvantage network. In the last minute, at 29-27 for the guests, Argentin first concludes on the side of a nothing, then Gjekstad hits the crossbar in full. Malo imposes himself 30-27 and takes off the Belluno team in the standings.

In a week, the team coached by coach Darko Pranjic will be away on the field of San Vito Marano, last in the standings, still pinned to zero points after the defeat last night (25-14) on the Arcom field.

BELLUNO – MALO 27-30

BELLUNO SPORT WORLD: Rossa, Bogo, Azzalini, Argentin, Cimbro, Luisetto, Tocchetto, Francescon, Lotto, Marini, Mantisi, Randich, Gelo, Gjekstad, Saliu. Herds Darko Pranjic and Omar D’Ambros.

PLACE: Gaiu, Marchioro, Mattia Zanella, Rampon, Dalla Vecchia, Saccardo, Bertoldo, Berengan, Battistello, Sartori, Meneghello, Andrea Zanella, Grotto, Koureta. Herds Berengan and Nincevic.

Referees: Colombo and Rizzo

Rarely: for Handball Belluno Argentin 6, Mantisi and Gjekstad 5, Cimbro 4, Gelo 3, Francescon 2, Tocchetto and Marini 1; for the Handball Malo Grotto 9, Marchioro 6, Andrea Zanella 5, Mattia Zanella 4, Meneghello 3, Saccardo, Sartori and Koureta 1.

Note: at 6 ‘the goalkeeper of Handball Belluno Rossa was sent off. At 10 ‘the coach of Malo Berengan is booked. About 100 spectators were present.