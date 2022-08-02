Home Sports Handball Belluno, the adventure in Serie A2 has begun
Sports

Handball Belluno, the adventure in Serie A2 has begun

Handball Belluno on the first day of preparation

The city handball team is working on Agosti. Bristot: “A quality team that can aim for the playoffs”

Nicola Pasuch

02 August 2022

BELLUNO

The adventure of Handball Belluno in the A2 series has begun. The first lines of the new chapter in the history of handball in the province were written last night, at the Agosti institute, with the official meeting of the team that, after the repechage arrived in recent weeks, will play in the second national series. Yesterday the athletic training began, in just over a month (Saturday 3 September) the official season will begin.

The first part of the summer work will take place outside, right at the Agosti Institute in Belluno. From mid-August, however, training will move to the Spes Arena. All alternated with specific sessions in the gym, at the Squash and Fitness club in Belluno. The new faces are many and of the highest order. Andrea Argentin (former player of the Italian national team, fresh from a season with San Fior Handball) and Joachim Goran Gelo (last year at Girgenti Agrigento, right in A2) have already joined the historic group of players from Belluno, which includes new goalkeeper Marco Randich. The grafts from Northern Europe, on the other hand, have started the athletic training individually and will join in the middle of the month. They are the Dane from Greenland Marxwell Masauna Otiri Frederiksen, the Swede Joakim Arvid Danling and the Norwegian Hermann Gjekstad. The group of players from last season has been almost completely confirmed, starting with captain Leonardo Cimbro.

As for the staff, the coach is naturally the reconfirmed Darko Pranjic, who played a key role in bringing players of the caliber of Argentin, Gelo, Frederiksen, Danling and Gjekstad to Belluno. And the big hit list may not be over yet. News are also recorded in the technical staff that will work with Pranjic. Two, in particular, the new figures: Calogero Gelo (formerly Girgenti Handball) and Omar D’Ambros, already at home in the Belluno environment, who will be entrusted with the task of assistant coach.

«The seasonal goal is to qualify in the top positions of the group in the regular season», explains the manager responsible for the first team, Riccardo Bristot, «to then play his cards in the playoffs, or the Final eight, for promotion. From this point of view, the summer friendlies scheduled for the second half of will be useful, as well as to oil the team’s gears, also to compare ourselves with high-level teams and better understand where we are in our growth process “. In the meantime, the Figh (Italian handball federation) has issued the calendars for the next season of A2.

Mondo Sport Belluno will debut on Saturday 3 September at 7pm at Spes with Palazzolo. First day (outward 3 September, return 17 December): Belluno – Palazzolo; second (10 September, 7 January): Trieste – Belluno; third (September 17, January 14): Belluno – Dossobuono; fourth (September 24, January 21): Arcobaleno – Belluno; fifth (1 October, 28 January): Belluno – Sparer Eppan; sixth (October 22, February 11): Torri – Belluno; seventh (October 29, February 18): Bellone – Malo; eighth (November 5, February 25): San Vito Marano – Belluno; ninth (November 12, March 12): Belluno – Cassano Magnago; tenth (November 19, March 18): Metelli Cologne – Belluno; eleventh (November 26, March 25): Belluno – Arcom; twelfth (3 December, 1 April): Belluno – Molteno; thirteenth (10 December, 8 April): Vigasio – Belluno.

