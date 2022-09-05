Home Sport Handball Belluno wins a point at the debut. Palazzolo equalized in the last seconds
SportSports

Handball Belluno wins a point at the debut. Palazzolo equalized in the last seconds

by admin
Handball Belluno wins a point at the debut. Palazzolo equalized in the last seconds

Good public in Lambioi for the first in the national tournament. Excellent game of the young Red between the posts, who saves a penalty

Barbara Squarcina

05 September 2022

BELLUNO

The new A2 adventure for Handball Belluno opens with a draw. Against the Brescia players of Palazzolo sull’Oglio the boys of coach Darko Pranjic, rookies in the category, impacted on 23-23; a point each and the result with a bitter sweet taste.

A bit of regret for the Gialloblù, in fact, who in the last thirty seconds of the game were ahead of a goal in a match almost always in pursuit of opponents on paper but within the reach of the Belluno team.

On the other hand, the Lombards can complain for a game often led by one or two goals – even if always very balanced – and for the final possession in double numerical superiority (expelled Cimbro and Gjekastad for protests) that could have given them victory.

Crowded stands at the Spesa Arena and many well-known faces of the sector in the stands: from former coaches Angelo Bufardeci and Mirsad Cehic, up to some old Gialloblù glories.

After an intense preparation entrusted to the experience of Nicola Marcianise, Cimbro and his companions arrive at this challenge aware of their means, but with the unknown of playing together for just over two weeks.

It is not easy to find an agreement immediately, but the company’s acquisition campaign was nothing short of crackling. Three foreign signings, Frederiksen, Danling and Gjekstad, the former national team Andrea Argentin, the central Gelo and the latest arrival Tocchetto.

See also  The Milanesi from Canavese ready for the World Cup "Let's play at home, we're aiming for gold"

A revolution that translates into a completely renewed sextet. Coach Pranjic, however, must do without the injured Argentin, deploying the young Rossa between the posts, central Gelo, Marini and Gjekstad on the wings, Frederiksen and Danling full backs, captain Cimbro pivot.

In the first half, the people of Belluno play a little tight, with Gelo not always effective in directing. The Gialloblù defend with a 5-1 that the Brescia players try to “break” with the insertions of the pivot in attack. Pranjic changes in the race by inserting Tocchetto wing and moving Marini central, while in defense it returns to the classic 6-0 with the entry of veteran Francescon.

The maximum advantage of the host is realized on 4-8 but in the Belluno the left-handed Danling is unleashed, a player certainly of another category. The effort made to reach a balance (8-8) does not bear the hoped-for results; the energies expended are felt and the competition is balanced with possessions on one side and on the other without nets.

Marini often tries to break through in the center but the Brescians defend with order. The first half ends at 10-11 for Palazzolo. In the second half, the rhythms are more sustained and even the public begins to hear the game.

Between the ranks of Belluno the young goalkeeper Rossa takes the chair, who saves a penalty 20-21 six minutes from the end. It is a topical moment of the match because it allows the people of Belluno to avoid the double disadvantage and fight for the victory. The final moments of the match are heart-pounding: Frederiksen drew 22-22 two minutes from the end, while in less than a minute Danling led him, 23-22. Palazzolo, however, is equal and the yellow-blues impact the first A2 game on 23-23 with a point that satisfies both.

See also  The Football Association strives to ensure the resumption of home and away games and formulates three sets of alternative plans to deal with different situations – yqqlm

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

“Messi’s return to the top will lead PSG...

Asia and Linda still hope for a place...

Gesteco Cividale is still a construction site, but...

Zhang Shuai missed the US Open women’s singles...

Matthaus, between the memory of Maradona, the nostalgia...

Seven mainland Chinese will play in the 2022...

Virtus Binasco hosts Gavirate but plays (for now)...

Gathering together for the Community Cup to enjoy...

The Curva Nord enjoys a screaming Udinese, the...

Real Madrid Champions League list: Benzer Tyrannosaurus Rex...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy