Good public in Lambioi for the first in the national tournament. Excellent game of the young Red between the posts, who saves a penalty

BELLUNO

The new A2 adventure for Handball Belluno opens with a draw. Against the Brescia players of Palazzolo sull’Oglio the boys of coach Darko Pranjic, rookies in the category, impacted on 23-23; a point each and the result with a bitter sweet taste.

A bit of regret for the Gialloblù, in fact, who in the last thirty seconds of the game were ahead of a goal in a match almost always in pursuit of opponents on paper but within the reach of the Belluno team.

On the other hand, the Lombards can complain for a game often led by one or two goals – even if always very balanced – and for the final possession in double numerical superiority (expelled Cimbro and Gjekastad for protests) that could have given them victory.

Crowded stands at the Spesa Arena and many well-known faces of the sector in the stands: from former coaches Angelo Bufardeci and Mirsad Cehic, up to some old Gialloblù glories.

After an intense preparation entrusted to the experience of Nicola Marcianise, Cimbro and his companions arrive at this challenge aware of their means, but with the unknown of playing together for just over two weeks.

It is not easy to find an agreement immediately, but the company’s acquisition campaign was nothing short of crackling. Three foreign signings, Frederiksen, Danling and Gjekstad, the former national team Andrea Argentin, the central Gelo and the latest arrival Tocchetto.

A revolution that translates into a completely renewed sextet. Coach Pranjic, however, must do without the injured Argentin, deploying the young Rossa between the posts, central Gelo, Marini and Gjekstad on the wings, Frederiksen and Danling full backs, captain Cimbro pivot.

In the first half, the people of Belluno play a little tight, with Gelo not always effective in directing. The Gialloblù defend with a 5-1 that the Brescia players try to “break” with the insertions of the pivot in attack. Pranjic changes in the race by inserting Tocchetto wing and moving Marini central, while in defense it returns to the classic 6-0 with the entry of veteran Francescon.

The maximum advantage of the host is realized on 4-8 but in the Belluno the left-handed Danling is unleashed, a player certainly of another category. The effort made to reach a balance (8-8) does not bear the hoped-for results; the energies expended are felt and the competition is balanced with possessions on one side and on the other without nets.

Marini often tries to break through in the center but the Brescians defend with order. The first half ends at 10-11 for Palazzolo. In the second half, the rhythms are more sustained and even the public begins to hear the game.

Between the ranks of Belluno the young goalkeeper Rossa takes the chair, who saves a penalty 20-21 six minutes from the end. It is a topical moment of the match because it allows the people of Belluno to avoid the double disadvantage and fight for the victory. The final moments of the match are heart-pounding: Frederiksen drew 22-22 two minutes from the end, while in less than a minute Danling led him, 23-22. Palazzolo, however, is equal and the yellow-blues impact the first A2 game on 23-23 with a point that satisfies both.