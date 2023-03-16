Home Sports Handball Bundesliga: Füche Berlin leaders again, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and SC Magdeburg with defeats
Sports

Handball Bundesliga: Füche Berlin leaders again, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and SC Magdeburg with defeats

by admin
Handball Bundesliga: Füche Berlin leaders again, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and SC Magdeburg with defeats

Status: 03/16/2023 9:30 p.m

Füchse Berlin regained the lead in the Handball Bundesliga on Thursday (16.03.23).

The capital club came to a 38:33 (22:16) against VfL Gummersbach and benefited from the simultaneous 29:37 (13:19) defeat of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen at the fright of favorites SC DHfK Leipzig. The Saxons had previously defeated record champions THW Kiel and defending champions SC Magdeburg.

  • HBL, Day 23
    arrow right

“It was a great match day for us. Of course we’re happy when the others drop points. But there are still a lot of games to play,” said foxes coach Jaron Siewert on Sky.

Magdeburg follows

While the foxes had no doubts about their success against Gummersbach from the start, Magdeburg had big problems at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf.

The SCM was constantly chasing a deficit and was unable to catch up even in a tight final phase. The German champions, who clearly defeated the Berliners before the international break, surprisingly lost 31:34 (14:17).

“I’m not at all happy with the first half. We missed a lot there,” SCM coach Bennet Wiegert complained. “The impact is tough. If you want to achieve the big goals, you should avoid defeats like that. It hurts.”

Favorite terror Leipzig strikes again

The Rhein-Neckar Löwen, who had no chance in Leipzig, were hit even harder. The Saxons clearly beat the previous table leader 37:29 (19:13). “Leipzig was superior to us in every respect”, national player Patrick Groetzki admitted.

Leipzig got into a frenzy against the lions at times. The trembling hall with 5,466 spectators did the rest.

Viggo Kristjansson was the top scorer after 60 minutes with 11 goals for the hosts, who continue to have an impeccable record this year. Eleven goals from national player Juri Knorr did not help the lions standing next to them to prevent the first defeat after ten wins in a row across all competitions.

Important victory for Stuttgart

In the relegation battle, TVB Stuttgart also got an enormously important victory and aggravated the situation of the penultimate TSV GWD Minden. The Swabians won in a direct duel 29:23 (14:12). After the seventh defeat in a row, the Mindeners threaten to lose touch with the non-relegation places.

See also  Andreazzoli: "Now I'm a grandfather and I ride my bike, then I'm available to everyone ..."

You may also like

Braunschweig-Hannover: Police are investigating threats against Eintracht professionals

Euroleague, Monaco Virtus Bologna 81-68: the highlights

Manchester beats Betis, Rotterdamm beats Donetsk

Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0 LIVE – Football

realsociedad-roma Europa League, results in real time

Football Europa League: St. Gilloise vs. Union Berlin...

2023 March Madness: Furman’s miraculous upset, more viral...

Out in the round of 16: Juventus Turin...

Case Negreira | Loss paid from Barça to...

WBA Professional Boxing Championship: Lu Bin Participated in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy