Status: 03/16/2023 9:30 p.m

Füchse Berlin regained the lead in the Handball Bundesliga on Thursday (16.03.23).

The capital club came to a 38:33 (22:16) against VfL Gummersbach and benefited from the simultaneous 29:37 (13:19) defeat of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen at the fright of favorites SC DHfK Leipzig. The Saxons had previously defeated record champions THW Kiel and defending champions SC Magdeburg.

HBL, Day 23

arrow right

“It was a great match day for us. Of course we’re happy when the others drop points. But there are still a lot of games to play,” said foxes coach Jaron Siewert on Sky.

Magdeburg follows

While the foxes had no doubts about their success against Gummersbach from the start, Magdeburg had big problems at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf.

The SCM was constantly chasing a deficit and was unable to catch up even in a tight final phase. The German champions, who clearly defeated the Berliners before the international break, surprisingly lost 31:34 (14:17).

“I’m not at all happy with the first half. We missed a lot there,” SCM coach Bennet Wiegert complained. “The impact is tough. If you want to achieve the big goals, you should avoid defeats like that. It hurts.”

Favorite terror Leipzig strikes again

The Rhein-Neckar Löwen, who had no chance in Leipzig, were hit even harder. The Saxons clearly beat the previous table leader 37:29 (19:13). “Leipzig was superior to us in every respect”, national player Patrick Groetzki admitted.

Leipzig got into a frenzy against the lions at times. The trembling hall with 5,466 spectators did the rest.

Viggo Kristjansson was the top scorer after 60 minutes with 11 goals for the hosts, who continue to have an impeccable record this year. Eleven goals from national player Juri Knorr did not help the lions standing next to them to prevent the first defeat after ten wins in a row across all competitions.

Important victory for Stuttgart

In the relegation battle, TVB Stuttgart also got an enormously important victory and aggravated the situation of the penultimate TSV GWD Minden. The Swabians won in a direct duel 29:23 (14:12). After the seventh defeat in a row, the Mindeners threaten to lose touch with the non-relegation places.