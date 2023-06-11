Handball Bundesliga: Hanover-Burgdorf follows Flensburg-Handewitt in the European League

Status: 06/11/2023 5:50 p.m

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf qualified for the European Handball Cup with a 34:31 win over TVB Stuttgart. Despite a strong 33:28 win against Melsungen, HSV Hamburg looked in the tube as seventh in the table. The SG Flensburg-Handewitt won their last game of the season against the Rhein-Neckar Löwen 34:31.

The last matchday of the Handball Bundesliga was actually completely under the impression of the 23rd championship title for THW Kiel. But the season also ended with a great success for Hannover-Burgdorf. In the meantime, coach Christian Prokop’s team seemed to have significantly worse cards than HSVH. But unlike the competitor, the warriors didn’t show any more weaknesses in June. Only the title of top scorer remained for the Hamburgers for the Danish left winger Casper Mortensen with 234 goals.

Flensburg had already qualified for the European Cup in advance. The people of Schleswig-Holstein have something to make up for there. This year they missed the Final Four in their own hall due to the quarter-finals in the European League. Nevertheless, there was a German winner with the foxes Berlin. And because the team from the capital has secured third place in the league, Hannover-Burgdorf, sixth in the table, will also be able to play internationally next season.

Stretching with a strong performance in Stuttgart

From the start of the game in Stuttgart, Hannover-Burgdorf left no doubt that it was determined to defend sixth place. The TVB led exactly once (13:12/22.), but the warriors followed up with a par force ride until the break. With a 7:1 run, which Renars Uscins completed at 19:14 at halftime, they surpassed their opponents.

Shorthand: TVB Stuttgart – TSV Hannover-Burgdorf 31:34 (14:19)

Goals for Stuttgart: Pfattheicher 9/2, Hanusz 4/2, Nicolaus 4, Zieker 4, Lönn 3, Häfner 2, Maric 2, Schöttle 1, Sliskovic 1, Truchanovicius 1

Goals for Hannover Burgdorf: Vujovic 8, Kulesch 5, Pevnov 4, Brozovic 3, Feise 3, Gerbl 3/1, Uscins 3, Michalczik 2, Büchner 1, Quenstedt 1, Steinhauser 1

Viewers: 4.989

penalty minutes: 10 / 6

But only for the time being – because Stuttgart didn’t let itself down in front of its own audience. After a good start in the second half, the Swabians suddenly saw the score as 22:23 (40th). And they stuck with it. But it was no longer enough to compensate or even to do more. Marian Michalczik scored a minute before the final whistle to make it 33:30 for the fighters and made everything clear.

HSV Hamburg fights in vain

The HSVH wanted to be there if the Lower Saxony had messed up. With the 4:3 (8th), Leif Tissier gave the hosts the lead against Melsungen for the first time. Hamburg pulled away bit by bit even without the injured Mortensen. After the guests had reduced the lead to 6:7 (13th), the hosts ran a three-goal run – Andreas Magaard scored to make it 10:6 (15th). Twelve minutes later, Dani Baijens even increased the lead to seven goals for the first time (17:10).

Shorthand: HSV Hamburg – MT Melsungen 33:28 (18:13)

Goals for Hamburg: Baijens 8, Andersen 7/4, Magaard 5, Tissier 5, Walullin 5, Feit 1, Schimmelbauer 1, Weller 1

Goals for Melsungen: Casado 6, Kastening 6/3, Arnarsson 4, Gomes 4, Häfner 3, Kalarash 2, Drosten 1, Kühn 1, Mandic 1

Viewers: 6.089

penalty minutes: 4 / 6

But the Hessians were not so easily fobbed off. Timo Kastening brought Melsungen back to three goals in the second half (22:25/48.). However, the Hamburgers did not allow more, but held strong against it. Thore Feit put the final point behind the 17th win of the season with his goal to make it 33:28. The best throwers were the Hamburg Baijens with eight and Frederik Bo Andersen with seven goals.

A conciliatory conclusion for Flensburg-Handewitt

Flensburg’s top game of the day was not just about prestige, but also about saying goodbye to their own fans with a win after a disappointing season overall.

Shorthand: SG Flensburg-Handewitt – RN Löwen 34:31 (17:15)

Goals for Flensburg-Handewitt: Mensing 6, LK Möller 6/1, Hansen 5, Pedersen 4, Golla 3, Hald 3, Röd 2, Einarsson 1, Jakobsen 1, Larsen 1, K. Möller 1, Semper 1

Goals for the lions: Forsell Schefvert 5, Horzen 5, Knorr 5/3, Nilsson 5, Lagergren 3, Groetzki 2, Helander 2, Zacharias 2, Kirkelökke 1, Kohlbacher 1

Viewers: 6.300

penalty minutes: 6 / 10

Disqualification: – / Kohlbacher (21.)

The hosts and the Rhein-Neckar Löwen gave nothing. Simon Hald had given the SG a 4-1 lead in the sixth minute. But Mannheim soon equalized again and played the game completely open (14:14/25.).

Flensburg were only able to pull away after the break. At first, the lions almost equalized the 19:15 lead of the hosts. Then the SG turned the 19:18 (34th) into a 24:18 within three minutes. However, a preliminary decision had not yet been made. After Lion Zacharias’ 26:28, the southern Germans regained hope (51st). But also thanks to goalkeeper Kevin Möller, the home win was no longer in danger.

