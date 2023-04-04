Status: 4/4/2023 3:37 p.m

Handball Bundesliga team HSG Wetzlar and coach Hrvoje Horvat are surprisingly going their separate ways with immediate effect. The Croatian, who only came to Wetzlar in December, was secretly negotiating with a new club. The HSG speaks of a breach of trust.

Effective immediately, Hrvoje Horvat is no longer the coach of HSG Wetzlar. As the Central Hessian handball Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday, the club has parted ways with the 45-year-old Croatian with immediate effect. The reason: Horvat had informed those responsible at HSG on Monday evening that he had accepted a contract offer from a foreign club for the coming season.

“For us, this is an absolute breach of trust,” said sporting director Jasmin Camdzic, explaining the separation. “It was firmly agreed that the only thing that matters in the cooperation is to achieve the goal for the season and that we can talk about the future once we have stayed up in the league.” That future is now over.

The search for a new coach is already underway

Horvat, who only succeeded Ben Matschke in December, is now the second coach to resign early this season at HSG Wetzlar. According to managing director Björn Seipp, this is the only possible solution in the current situation: “Right now it is extremely important to have full focus on the task and to be wholeheartedly at HSG Wetzlar. Hrvoje sent a different signal with his decision .”

Camdzic and assistant coach Filip Mirkulovski will now be in charge of training for a transitional period and will also be on the bench for the away game in Göppingen on Thursday. The search for a suitable coach for the Bundesliga final sprint is already underway, as Seipp emphasized. “We started this morning.” The HSG is stuck as table 16. still in the middle of the relegation battle.