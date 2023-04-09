As of: 04/09/2023 3:51 p.m

Victory missed, climbed to the top: record champion THW Kiel has taken the lead in the exciting title race of the Handball Bundesliga.

A 34:34 (18:21) was enough for the team of coach Filip Jicha in the gripping top game against SC Magdeburg on Easter Sunday. The best THW thrower in front of 10,285 spectators in Kiel was Niclas Ekberg with nine goals, while Kay Smits (10) scored the most on the Magdeburg side. The Kielers lead the table nine games before the end of the season with 41:9 points. The Füchse Berlin follow behind with the same number of points (41:9). Magdeburg, who have already played one game more, are two minus points behind (41:11).

Highly intense encounter

A highly intense encounter developed from the start, in which Magdeburg initially found the better solutions thanks to their outstanding playmaker Gisli Kristjansson. Kiel hardly ever got hold of the defense and ran behind a deficit for the entire first half.

At the beginning of the second half, goalkeeper Niklas Landin got into the game better, with a 4:0 run, THW took the lead for the first time just four minutes after the break. The momentum now tipped back and forth, and in the final phase the game became an absolute nerve-wracking thriller. Magdeburg missed the chance to win with the last attack.

Foxes struggle against Hanover

The Füchse Berlin already won on Thursday (06.04.2023) with great effort 33:32 (18:15) at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. The best Berlin throwers were Robert Weber with eleven and Lasse Andersson and Tim Freihöfe with five goals each.

26th matchday

Flensburg stays tuned, Wetzlar wins after changing coaches

SG Flensburg-Handewitt also kept their chances for the title and secured fourth place in the table by beating SC DHfK Leipzig 30:27 (15:17). Coach Maik Machulla’s team is only two points behind Kiel and Berlin after their third league win in a row.

Two days after the surprising separation from coach Hrvoje Horvat, HSG Wetzlar celebrated a 28:26 (11:10) win at Frisch Auf Göppingen and moved four plus points clear of the relegation zone.