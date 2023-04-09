Home Sports Handball Bundesliga: Kiel and Magdeburg with a draw in the top game
Sports

Handball Bundesliga: Kiel and Magdeburg with a draw in the top game

by admin
Handball Bundesliga: Kiel and Magdeburg with a draw in the top game

As of: 04/09/2023 3:51 p.m

Victory missed, climbed to the top: record champion THW Kiel has taken the lead in the exciting title race of the Handball Bundesliga.

A 34:34 (18:21) was enough for the team of coach Filip Jicha in the gripping top game against SC Magdeburg on Easter Sunday. The best THW thrower in front of 10,285 spectators in Kiel was Niclas Ekberg with nine goals, while Kay Smits (10) scored the most on the Magdeburg side. The Kielers lead the table nine games before the end of the season with 41:9 points. The Füchse Berlin follow behind with the same number of points (41:9). Magdeburg, who have already played one game more, are two minus points behind (41:11).

Highly intense encounter

A highly intense encounter developed from the start, in which Magdeburg initially found the better solutions thanks to their outstanding playmaker Gisli Kristjansson. Kiel hardly ever got hold of the defense and ran behind a deficit for the entire first half.

At the beginning of the second half, goalkeeper Niklas Landin got into the game better, with a 4:0 run, THW took the lead for the first time just four minutes after the break. The momentum now tipped back and forth, and in the final phase the game became an absolute nerve-wracking thriller. Magdeburg missed the chance to win with the last attack.

Foxes struggle against Hanover

The Füchse Berlin already won on Thursday (06.04.2023) with great effort 33:32 (18:15) at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. The best Berlin throwers were Robert Weber with eleven and Lasse Andersson and Tim Freihöfe with five goals each.

  • 26th matchday
    arrow right

Flensburg stays tuned, Wetzlar wins after changing coaches

SG Flensburg-Handewitt also kept their chances for the title and secured fourth place in the table by beating SC DHfK Leipzig 30:27 (15:17). Coach Maik Machulla’s team is only two points behind Kiel and Berlin after their third league win in a row.

Two days after the surprising separation from coach Hrvoje Horvat, HSG Wetzlar celebrated a 28:26 (11:10) win at Frisch Auf Göppingen and moved four plus points clear of the relegation zone.

Handball Bundesliga team HSG Wetzlar and coach Hrvoje Horvat are surprisingly going their separate ways with immediate effect. The Croatian, who only came to Wetzlar in December, was secretly negotiating with a new club.
more

See also  Maccabi-Virtus Bologna | The situation and how to see it on TV

You may also like

where to see it on tv Ganna looks...

Nearly 10,000 people participated in the Beijing City...

Soccer, 2nd Bundesliga: SV Darmstadt 98 extends the...

OBJ will reportedly meet with Jets, discuss potential...

Real Madrid: Federico Valverde punches his opponent in...

Record lovers: Japan is your mecca

Nearly 3,000 people entered the Fuyang Water Sports...

Darmstadt wins in the 2nd division against Paderborn,...

Defending champion Dylan van Baarle retires from Paris-Roubaix

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver asks fans to stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy