Handball Bundesliga: Perfect return: SC DHfK catches Franz Semper from Flensburg

Status: 04/26/2023 10:01 a.m

There has been speculation about this handball transfer for a long time. Now Franz Semper’s return to his youth club is perfect. Manager Günther also sees the obligation as a sign for the future.

A ray of hope in the sporting crisis: Backcourt player Franz Semper returns to handball Bundesliga club DHfK Leipzig. The club officially announced this on Wednesday (April 26, 2023). The 25-year-old arrives in the summer and has been given a three-year contract until 2026. Already longer was speculated about the return campaign become.

Semper: “I’m really happy”

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to my hometown in Leipzig,” the left-hander is quoted as saying in the club’s press release. “I’m really looking forward to Franz, because he signaled that he’s really keen on playing with us again,” explains DHfK coach Rúnar Sigtryggsson.

Not a good time in Flensburg

Semper comes from league competitor Flensburg-Handewitt, where the 25-year-old has played since 2020. His time in Flensburg was repeatedly overshadowed by injuries, so he missed almost a year in 2020/2021 due to a cruciate ligament rupture. “Unfortunately, my time in Flensburg was heavily influenced by injuries, which threw me back in my position in the competition. Recently, I only got a little playing time and the SG has prepared itself with further commitments for the future,” says Semper, who actually still has would have had a contract with the North Germans until 2024.

Return campaign only planned for 2024

Semper is a 14-time national player and a native of Leipzig. Born in Borna, he played for SC DHfK from 2013 to 2020, with the professionals in the Bundesliga since 2016, and wore the green and white jersey 180 times. The return campaign was actually only planned for 2024 and after the end of the contract in Flensburg. According to the club, a sponsor made the early change possible.

Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig)

DHfK only 12th – Günther: “Need new impulses”

The SC DHfK is currently in a sporting crisis: Leipzig lost five games in a row in the Bundesliga and slipped down to twelfth place. Included the Saxons also lost 27:30 against Flensburg – Semper scored a goal against his former club. Soon he will go back to goal hunting for Leipzig. DHfK manager Karsten Günther sees the Semper obligation as a way out of the crisis: “The last games have clearly shown that we need new impetus in our team this summer.”

Dirk Hofmeister