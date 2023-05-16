Handball Bundesliga team: HSG Wetzlar is about to stay up

Status: 05/16/2023 1:56 p.m

HSG Wetzlar has rediscovered the “fun of handball”. After two home wins in a row, the Mittelhessen are about to stay up in the Bundesliga handball team. Nevertheless, the managing director puts pressure on the euphoria brakes.

At the beginning of April there were still hanging heads in Wetzlar. After the narrow defeat in the basement duel of the Handball Bundesliga against TSV Minden, the fear of a possible relegation was great.

A month and a half later, the situation at HSG looks a bit better: After the 29:24 home win against Hamm on Thursday, the team from Wetzlar even jumped over the field together in a frenzy of joy.

“In this situation of absolute pressure, the team delivered a great game with lots of emotions and a lot of passion. The players are sometimes allowed to dance for joy – they deserve it,” said Wetzlar’s managing director Björn Seipp to hr-sport.

Players and fans of HSG Wetzlar were happy about the second home win in a row.

dismissal brought change

At the beginning of April, he and the other managers at HSG made an important decision: the immediate separation from coach Hrvoje Horvat. Since then things have been going uphill in Wetzlar. “It was the right decision for various reasons. Our coach at the time committed a total betrayal of trust and when we see how the team has developed today, it was also the right step in this respect,” summarized Seipp.

Since then, sporting director Jasmin Camdzic has taken on the role of interim coach. In addition, the club now relies on a “performance trainer”. He supports the team psychologically and is supposed to ensure “that the players focus on the here and now,” says Seipp. “The team accepted that well.”

These changes in Central Hesse are also noticeable in the table: Although they are still only one place above the relegation zone, they have been able to expand their cushion on pursuer Minden in recent games: HSG has five points four games before the end of the season Head Start.

Difficult remaining program, but goal in sight

Nevertheless: The remaining games are tough for Wetzlar, because with Kiel (June 7th) and Magdeburg (June 11th) the two best teams in the league are waiting for the HSG. The Hessen derby against MT Melsungen is also scheduled for June 3rd.

Staying up in the league seems quite possible, but it’s not a done deal yet. “We have a very good chance of making it, but we’re not through yet,” warned Seipp. Before we can really be happy, there is still “one step to do”.

HSG Wetzlar can take this one and perhaps final step towards staying up in the league on Thursday (7:05 p.m.). Then it’s off to Leipzig for the away game for Mittelhessen. If they win there and pursuer Minden loses, they would remain in the Bundesliga and dances of joy could be performed again in Wetzlar.