DThe foxes Berlin did what their right winger asked of them. After the 29:36 (15:17) in the top game of the Handball Bundesliga at THW Kiel, Robert Weber demanded: “If you have to give the game a title, it’s called Niklas Landin.” A little later, the Berliners posted the game report on their website : “Foxes fail because of Niklas Landin.” It hits the nail on the head.

The foxes regularly despaired of the Kiel goalkeeper. It was thanks to him that THW Kiel made an impressive statement in the title fight. The North Germans have put themselves in pole position, at least after minus points. Kiel moved into second place with 38:8 points behind the capital city club (39:9), who played one game more.

The title race remains as close as it hasn’t been for many years, because SC Magdeburg (37:9) also thanks after a safe 41:29 (20:15) against VfL Gummersbach and SG Flensburg-Handewitt (35:11). a 34:27 (17:13) over TBV Lemgo continue to get involved. The Rhein-Neckar Löwen (37:11) still have chances despite the recent blunder against HSV Hamburg.

On matchday 24, however, all eyes were on the top game in Kiel, where the hosts impressively underpinned their title ambitions with another handball gala just four days after the impressive 41:28 in the first leg of the Champions League at Dinamo Bucharest. “Respect to Kiel. They were hot today,” said Füchse Sport Director Stefan Kretzschmar, congratulating the rival on the well-deserved victory.

“The parades are beautiful. But in the end it’s the points that count.”

In front of 10,285 spectators, the record champions had their best thrower in Eric Johansson (eight goals). Milos Vujovic scored six times for the visitors. The outstanding man on the floor was Kiel’s goalkeeper Niklas Landin. With 23 saves, the Danish world champion became the match winner and at the same time set a personal Bundesliga record and a season record for all Bundesliga keepers in the current season.

THW Kiel’s best thrower: Eric Johansson Source: dpa/Frank Molter

However, he did not attach great importance to his own performance. “The parades are beautiful. But in the end, it’s the points against the leader that count. We’re overjoyed that we were able to deliver a game like this,” said Landin, who kept clenching his fist beforehand and let the 10,285 spectators celebrate with a big smile on his face. He added: “It was a real top game and it was a lot of fun. We missed games like this that went in the right direction for us.” Bundesliga fans won’t see such performances all too often anymore: Landin is moving back to his Danish homeland to Aalborg for the new season.

The Berliners failed again and again at the THW keeper and therefore had no chance in the end. “He’s in outstanding form. When the best goalkeeper in the world sets his record in a game like this, things will obviously get tight,” said Kretzschmar. And backcourt player Fabian Wiede admitted: “We showed a good game. Unfortunately, Landin was once again a size too big for us.” Coach Jaron Siewert struggled with his own haul: “We fail far too often with very clear things to Landin and cannot compensate for that.”

Pioneering weeks lie ahead of Kiel

Master Magdeburg had no trouble against Gummersbach. Kay Smits was once again the best scorer in coach Bennet Wiegert’s team with eleven goals. His colleague Maik Machulla was gifted in his 300th game as coach of SG Flensburg-Handewitt by his protégés with a clear victory against Lemgo. Aaron Mensing shone as a ten-time goalscorer.

The most exciting championship fight for many years is now ahead of the league. With a side glance at the Champions League, Kiel coach Filip Jicha said: “We’ve now played two knockout games this week, and two more knockout games will follow in the coming week. So wipe your mouth and let’s move on!” After the premier class play-off first leg against Dinamo Bucharest and the game against the foxes, the second leg against the Romanian champions and on 2. April to VfL Gummersbach.

After the game in Gummersbach, THW will have three more trend-setting games. SC Magdeburg is coming on April 9th, on April 23rd the 108th Schleswig-Holstein derby will take place in Kiel against Flensburg. And on May 3rd, the Jicha team will go to the Rhein-Neckar Löwen in Mannheim. In view of this density of absolute top games, the THW managers can almost be happy that the team did not make the leap to the cup final tournament, which will be held in Cologne for the first time on April 15th and 16th.