18:34 The German representative missed third place by a hair’s breadth due to the draw on the last day of the preliminary round in Elverum, but takes a decisive advantage with them in the duel against Dinamo Bucharest: The first 60 minutes are played in the Romanians’ home fortress with a capacity of 5000 spectators, the second leg increases then in the local Wunderino Arena. Accordingly, it is important for the zebras to work out a situation that is as promising as possible for the second leg. But that shouldn’t be easy, because “we need our best Champions League performance of the season in Bucharest”, Kiel’s trainer Jícha looks anxiously at the task ahead of him and his team.

18:24 There are great ambitions around the Dinamo squad, a first step has been taken by reaching the playoffs. And this first partial success is based on several pillars – on the one hand the unbelievable strength at home. In the preliminary round they only lost to Magdeburg and Paris, but against Veszprem, one of the favorites for the title, the Romanians got a point at home and also sent a real sign of respect in the European handball world. Another pillar is the extensive Spanish experience in the squad of coaching legend Xavi Pascual. Champions League winners such as Cedric Sorhaindo or Ali Zein (both formerly Barcelona) play a central role on the record and often act as a guarantee of success.

Three days ago, the Kiel handball players were still challenged in the domestic Bundesliga when there was a 23:19 away win at MT Melsungen on Sunday afternoon. "I congratulated the team on the win and asked them straight away to forget the game and focus on Bucharest," said Kiel's coach Jícha, describing the start of the weeks of truth. Because in terms of sport, a real challenge awaits the North Germans, especially in the first half of the premier class round of 16: the hall boils every time the Romanians play at home, it's a real witch's cauldron. "We have to be one hundred percent ready", THW captain Wiencek assesses the initial situation. "Bucharest has great quality and incredible experience in the squad," continues the defender, who is celebrating his 34th birthday today.