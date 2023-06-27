Handball Champions League: lucky draw for Bietigheim’s handball players

Status: 06/27/2023 5:24 p.m

The handball players of the SG BBM Bietigheim have caught a feasible group in the Champions League. Coach Jakob Vestergaard is especially looking forward to the home games.

Good lots for the handball players of the SG BBM Bietigheim in the group phase of the Champions League. The German champion and cup winner avoids both defending champion Vipers Kristiansand and last year’s finalist FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria. That was the result of the draw on Tuesday in Vienna. In Group A, Bietigheim meets CSM Bucharest, the Hungarian representatives ETO KC Györ and the Debrecen VSC, the Swedish champion IK Sävehof, Brest Bretagne Handball, Odense Håndbold from Denmark and WHC Buducnost from Montenegro.

Coach Vestergaard is looking forward to it

“We got a very interesting but also very strong group. CSM and Györ are the two big favourites,” said Bietigheim coach Jakob Vestergaard. “I hope that with the fantastic support from our fans we can get a lot of points at home.” The first two teams qualify directly for the quarterfinals, the teams in places three to six reach the playoff round. The first matchday takes place on September 9th and 10th.

