Handball Champions League: Magdeburg vs. Wisła Płock – live ticker – quarterfinals second leg – 2022/2023

28. 19:20 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 12:11 by Kay Smits



Saugstrup binds two opponents on the six so that Smits can throw over it. Strong!

27. 19:19 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 11:11 by Sergey Kosorotov



On the half-left side, the left-back catches the ball with one hand, stops and then throws from eight meters. There was no block, but Portner also makes an unfortunate impression.

25. 19:17 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 11:10 by Kay Smits



The Dutchman is now taking on more responsibility and setting important accents on the offensive.

25. 19:16 Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 10:10 durch Michał Daszek



24. 19:15 2 minutes for Lucas Meister (SC Magdeburg)



This is again a really tough decision: for a light push, the inside blocker has to go to the penalty box.

24. 19:15 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 10:9 by Kay Smits



The next highlight: Smits throws at the crossbar, he pushes the rebound over the line in flight.

23. 19:14 7-Meter verworfen von Tin Lučin (Orlen Wisła Płock) Spectacular! Lučin tries to spin, but Portner bends in mid-air and uses his fingertips to deflect the ball past the post.

22. 19:13 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 9:9 against Lovro Mihić



Again on the outside, again on Mihić: The left winger is released in large numbers and has already scored his fifth goal.

20. 19:11 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:8 by Daniel Pettersson



After a great express pass from Damgaard, Pettersen flies across the room and wraps the ball around the keeper in the far corner.

20. 19:11 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 8:8 for Tomáš Piroch



19. 19:11 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 8:7 by Kay Smits



It only takes six seconds for the Flying Dutchman to net.

19. 19:10 Benno Wiegert is now also taking his first Team-Timeout! In the remaining personal majority, he wants to score a safe goal. The means of choice should be a Kempa…

19. 19:08 Coach Wiegert wants to present the Polish wingers with new challenges and now puts Portner between the posts for Jensen.

18. 19:07 Now there is a tricky situation for the Poles. That's why coach Sabaté takes his first time out!

18. 19:06 2 Minutes for Gonzalo Pérez Arce (Orlen Wisła Płock)



For a change error, the Bördestädter are now twice the majority.

18. 19:05 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 7: 7 by Sergey Kosorotov



What a throw! From ten meters his ball just flies through the block.

18. 19:05 The Magdeburg coach probably surprised everyone with this: Weber and Saugstrup are in the squad and even get selective minutes.

17. 19:04 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 7: 6 by Kay Smits



16. 19:03 2 Minutes for Tin Lucin (Orlen Wisła Płock)



Lučin hangs behind Smits for too long. The referees remain consistent in their line.

16. 19:03 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 6:6 against Lovro Mihić



14. 19:01 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 6:5 by Lucas Meister



O’Sullivan proves overview and sets masters perfectly in scene. The circle runner then has an easy time from six meters.

13. 19:00 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 5:5 during Tin Lucin



Having just thrown away the seven-metre throw, he is undeterred by the positional attack and does it better.

12. 18:59 7-Meter verworfen von Tin Lučin (Orlen Wisła Płock) Craziness! Once deceived, he hammers the ball from the hip with full force against the crossbar.

12. 18:59 2 minutes for Michael Damgaard (SC Magdeburg)



Next tricky decision: Damgaard’s last step was probably a bit too big, the right winger steps on his foot. This means that the SCM is again outnumbered.

10. 18:59 A first difficult situation: But the Wiegert team mastered the outnumbered team brilliantly and did not fall behind.

10. 18:56 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 5:4 by Vladan Lipovina



Lipovina is allowed to approach nine meters, from there he welds the ball in the middle of the goal. Jastrzebski was already lying in the bottom left corner.

9. 18:55 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 4:4 against Lovro Mihić



The left wing got off to a good start. He comes flying to the Kempa out of nowhere, surprising everyone.

9. 18:54 2 minutes for Kay Smits (SC Magdeburg)



That is bitter! The referee has an optimal view, but Smits has to go to the bench for a clinging.

8. 18:53 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 4:3 by Michael Damgaard



The Dane keeps spinning and throws the next hammer into the net from ten meters.

8. 18:53 After a spectacular start, both teams are now making easier mistakes and missing good opportunities. Both Jastrzebski and Jensen can excel.

6. 18:51 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 3:3 by Kay Smits



5. 18:51 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 2:3 against Lovro Mihić



The ball of the Poles runs great to the left wing. At the end of the step, Mihić is waiting, who pulls the leather sharply over Jensen’s head.

4. 18:50 Plock outnumbered the goalkeeper, Musche decides to throw at the empty goal. The ball goes wafer-thin past the post.

3. 18:49 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 2:2 during Tin Lucin



He safely converts the first seven meters due down on the right. Since Jensen has pulled his leg too high.

3. 18:49 Damgaard runs down the left flank in the second wave and is able to hold his own in a duel. This is rewarded with a goal and an additional time penalty for pushing.

3. 18:48 2 Minutes for Przemysław Krajewski (Orlen Wisła Płock)



3. 18:48 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2-1 by Michael Damgaard



2. 18:47 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 1:1 against Lovro Mihić



2. 18:47 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 1-0 by Michael Damgaard



From ten meters he hammers his shot into the bottom left of the net.

1. 18:46 Chrapkowski and Meister again form the very reliable inner block today and force Lučin to make a first technical error.

1. 18:45 Quarter-final second leg: Who can play for Europe’s handball crown in Cologne? SC Magdeburg or Wisła Płock? The game is on!

1. 18:45 game start

18:41 The match will be officiated by referees Ivan Pavicevic and Milos Raznatovic. The referees from Montenegro were appointed by the EHF to comply with the rules. The Hungarian Balázs Soós hired himself out as the game director.

18:36 The conditions for the reigning German champions are completely different: at the weekend, the SCM traveled to Mannheim for a difficult away game to the Rhein-Neckar-Löwen. In a fast-paced, combative game, the Red-Greens showed a moral masterpiece, withstood the pressure with a completely new backcourt formation and won 37:35. That should give the Wiegert team a boost, despite the misery with injuries. Second in Group A, they skipped the playoffs and are in their first real knockout game of the season. Can the Bördestädter join forces again and take the last big step or are the injury and stress deficits too big?

18:24 Wisła Płock had a good season in the premier class. In the well-stocked Group A, they showed good performances for the most part, but had to accept narrow defeats again and again. At the end of the group stage, they finished sixth, just ahead of Zagreb, giving them the opportunity to go to the playoffs. There the third of Group B, Nantes, was waiting. There was also a draw in Poland, many saw Nantes as the favorite, it seemed just a matter of form. But in a highly dramatic game, the Poles prevailed in the seven-meter throw and thus reached the round of the last eight. Since Javier Sabaté’s men were without a game at the weekend, this feat should now be repeated against Magdeburg.

18:12 It is perhaps the most important game of the entire Champions League season before the Final Four. It’s one last game to secure one of the four tickets for Cologne. 60 thrilling minutes have been played in Poland, where the teams drew 22:22 – a result that leaves everything open for the second leg. The Bördestadt team put up a great fight and had to pay a high price: Recently, the long-term injured Magnusson and Saugstrup were joined by top performers Weber, Kristjansson and Bergendahl. It seems a Herculean task for the Wiegert squad, but cheered on by the frenetic audience, the last step should be taken to Cologne.