Home » Handball Champions League: Paris Handball vs. THW Kiel – live ticker – quarterfinals second leg – 2022/2023
  • 30.

    21:30

    Mid-term conclusion:
    Paris St. Germain leads in the second leg of the quarter-finals against THW Kiel by 17:15. At the beginning, a lively, balanced game develops, but it is characterized by physical toughness (4:4, 5th minute). But then the hosts are able to pull away by three goals for the first time, the Kielers act too erratically, make slight mistakes and throw away the balls in large numbers. While the offensive failed in the first leg, the defense is not fully concentrated on the plate today. Above all, Dainis Krištopāns, who scored six goals, cannot get the guests under control. As a result, the French were able to pull away by up to five goals (15:10, 25th minute). Nevertheless, the zebras didn’t give up and worked their way up to two more goals before the break. It’s a long way, since there’s also the four-goal mortgage from the first leg. But will the THW make it back or will it put Paris in a safe haven? Until the second round!

  • 30.

    21:25

    End of 1st half

  • 30.

    21:24

    Goal for THW Kiel, 17:15 by Hendrik Pekeler

    When throwing, Pekeler hits the empty goal just before the siren.

  • 30.

    21:24

    Luc Steins

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 17:14 by Luc Steins

  • 30.

    21:24

    Raúl González hits the ball with 23 seconds remaining Buzzer! For the last attack he wants more structure, the THW shouldn’t get the ball again.

  • 29.

    21:22

    Patrick Wiencek

    Goal for THW Kiel, 16:14 by Patrick Wiencek

    At the back, Mrkva parried a free ball and up front the zebras made good use of the majority. Wiencek then safely nets against Green.

  • 28.

    21:20

    Harald Reinkind

    Goal for THW Kiel, 16:13 by Harald Reinkind

    Reinkind shakes his opponent’s hand, that was a strong feint.

  • 28.

    21:19

    Dainis Kristopáns

    2 Minuten for Dainis Kristopans (Paris Saint-Germain)

    That is indisputable! Krištopāns hits Zarabec in the face with his arm and is sent to the penalty box for the second time.

  • 27.

    21:18

    Kamil Syprzak

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 16:12 by Kamil Syprzak

    The massive circle runner knows how to assert himself against Wiencek and doesn’t give Mrkva a chance.

  • 26.

    21:17

    Rune Dahmke

    Goal for THW Kiel, 15:12 by Rune Dahmke

    Finally an easy ball win again: Dahmke completes the first wave.

  • 25.

    21:17

    Petter Øverby

    Goal for THW Kiel, 15:11 by Petter Øverby

  • 25.

    21:16

    It is the triple Nenadić who is currently dismantling Kiel single-handedly. The Kielers negligently throw the balls away…

  • 25.

    21:16

    Petar Nenadic

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 15:10 by Petar Nenadić

  • 24.

    21:15

    Petar Nenadic

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 14:10 by Petar Nenadić

  • 23.

    21:14

    Petar Nenadic

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 13:10 by Petar Nenadić

    Dahmke takes Steins as the biggest trouble spot in man marking, but the remaining staff also have good qualities.

  • 22.

    21:13

    Ferran Solé

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 12:10 by Ferran Solé

    Krištopāns has been doing an outstanding game so far and is now even starting to stage his teammates.

  • 22.

    21:12

    Niclas Ekberg

    Goal for THW Kiel, 11:10 by Niclas Ekberg

    This time he does it confidently and nets in the bottom left.

  • 22.

    21:12

    There are seven meters for Kiel, the block stood in a circle at work: once again Palicka comes to the Swedish duel.

  • 19.

    21:10

    Petter Øverby

    Goal for THW Kiel, 11:9 by Petter Øverby

    There is no problem with the offensive: This is how you play the 7:6 safely. Sagosen served his compatriot with a great bounce.

  • 19.

    21:09

    Filip Jícha is not happy at all with his defence. It needs more cooperation, more support. For this, too, he takes his first time out!

  • 18.

    21:07

    Dainis Kristopáns

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 11:8 durch Dainis Kristopáns

    It seems he just can’t be stopped: the left-hander has already scored his fifth goal.

  • 16.

    21:05

    Rune Dahmke

    Goal for THW Kiel, 10:8 by Rune Dahmke

    The left winger flies through the room and now transforms the long corner below.

  • 16.

    21:05

    Petar Nenadic

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 10: 7 by Petar Nenadić

    Nenadić converted the first penalty throw for the home side without hesitation.

  • 16.

    21:05

    While the offensive is better today, the North Germans are having a hard time against the physically robust Parisians.

  • 15.

    21:04

    Sander Sagosen

    Goal for THW Kiel, 9:7 by Sander Sagosen

    Kiel’s safest shooter from the first leg is slowly starting to throw and nets from nine meters.

  • 14.

    21:03

    Luc Steins

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 9: 6 by Luc Steins

  • 14.

    21:02

    Harald Reinkind

    Goal for THW Kiel, 8:6 by Harald Reinkind

    The zebras have to work a long time for their opportunities. They find it difficult to assert themselves against the strong physique.

  • 13.

    21:01

    Elohim for lunch

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 8: 5 by Elohim Prandi

    The French continue to play totally ripped off, so far the Kielers can’t really keep up.

  • 12.

    21:00

    Niclas Ekberg

    Goal for THW Kiel, 7:5 by Niclas Ekberg

    The Swede is successful on the counterattack. Finally there is an easy goal and some relief.

  • 11.

    20:59

    Dainis Kristopáns

    Tor for Paris Saint-Germain, 7:4 durch Dainis Kristopáns

    The left-hander doesn’t hesitate and throws the ball into the net.

  • 11.

    20:59

    Kiel has to hurry to play out the majority. Zarabec gets the clear chance, but his spin hits the post.

  • 9.

    20:57

    Magnus Landin

    7-meter discarded by Magnus Landin (THW Kiel) That is bitter! The ball slips completely over his fingers and flies to the third floor.

  • 9.

    20:57

    Reinkind consistently draws on the gap and gets the seven-meter penalty for it.

  • 8.

    20:55

    Dainis Kristopáns

    2 Minuten for Dainis Kristopans (Paris Saint-Germain)

    The assets of the first few minutes must go to the bank. He keeps Wiencek in a headlock and hits him in the face.

  • 8.

    20:55

    Luka Karabatić

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 6: 4 by Luka Karabatić

  • 7.

    20:54

    Both teams quickly find their game. The first few minutes are characterized by partly high speed and partly high-intensity duels.

  • 6.

    20:53

    Miha Zarabec

    Goal for THW Kiel, 5:4 by Miha Zarabec

  • 6.

    20:53

    Luc Steins

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 5: 3 by Luc Steins

  • 6.

    20:52

    Harald Reinkind

    Goal for THW Kiel, 4:3 by Harald Reinkind

  • 5.

    20:52

    Elohim for lunch

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 4: 2 by Elohim Prandi

  • 5.

    20:51

    Niclas Ekberg

    Goal for THW Kiel, 3:2 by Niclas Ekberg

  • 5.

    20:51

    It’s an intense, very physical start. There are parallels to the first leg…

  • 4.

    20:51

    Patrick Wiencek

    2 minutes for Patrick Wiencek (THW Kiel)

  • 4.

    20:50

    Dainis Kristopáns

    Tor for Paris Saint-Germain, 3:1 durch Dainis Kristopáns

  • 3.

    20:49

    Dainis Kristopáns

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 2:1 through Dainis Kristopáns

  • 2.

    20:48

    Magnus Landin

    Goal for THW Kiel, 1:1 by Magnus Landin

  • 2.

    20:48

    Adama Keita

    2 minutes for Adama Keita (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Keita takes a long step and hinders Ekberg. You go to the penalty box for two minutes.

  • 2.

    20:47

    Dainis Kristopáns

    Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 1:0 through Dainis Kristopáns

    The 2.15 meter giant opens the race.

  • 1.

    20:46

    Not a good start for THW: Green catches Zarabec’s slap throw.

  • 1.

    20:45

    Quarter-final second leg: Who can play for Europe’s handball crown in Cologne and follow SC Magdeburg into the Final Four? Paris St. Germain or THW Kiel? The game is on!

  • 1.

    20:45

    game start

  • 20:41

    The match will be officiated by referees Mads Hansen and Jesper Madsen. The referees from Denmark were appointed by the EHF to comply with the rules. The Slovakian Vladimir Rancik hired himself out as the game director.

  • 20:36

    The situation with the hosts is different: on the one hand they have a four-point cushion, on the other hand they haven’t had a game to play since the first meeting. Accordingly, coach Gonzales’ men go into the game rested. So far, the Champions League season is going exactly according to the capital city’s plan: In the supposedly easier Group A, they were able to hold their own and were the undisputed first. They were able to skip the playoffs, now the new edition against THW is pending – like last year, only with swapped home rights. The chances for the French are good to move into the Final Four and thus keep their dream of their first title in the premier class alive.

  • 20:24

    “We will try to create the miracle of Paris,” says coach Jícha. The Kiel trainer is not wrong with the required miracle, the Zebras last won in 2014 with 27:25 against their permanent rivals. After the first-leg defeat, the northern lights had to start the long away journey in the domestic Bundesliga to Stuttgart. Last Saturday there was an exhausting but deserved 37:30 away win. Nevertheless, the strain on the men from the Förde is really high, not least because of the strain on the journey. A look at the personnel situation also gives little hope: Ehrig, Weinhold and Johansson are still out, Wallinius and Bylik have not yet regained their old strength. Accordingly, what is required today is an almost superhuman performance from the remaining actors.

  • 20:12

    It is perhaps the most important game of the entire Champions League season before the Final Four. It’s one last game to secure one of the four tickets for Cologne. 60 enthralling minutes have been played in Kiel, where the teams separated with a 27:31 for the guests from France – a result that many consider a kind of small preliminary decision. The North Germans put up a big fight, but their opponents were already overpowering that evening. The star ensemble from Paris presented itself as ripped off and was not impressed by the sometimes heated spectators. The zebras didn’t find their usual game and struggled against the very physical defensive. It seems a Herculean task for the Jícha troupe, of all things, in front of the hot-blooded audience in Paris, the last step to Cologne should be taken.

  • 20:00

    Hello and welcome to the Quarterfinals in the Handball Champions League. In the second leg, Paris St. Germain welcomes the German record champions THW Kiel, the throw-off is at 8:45 p.m. in the Stade Pierre de Coubertin!

