Handball Champions League: Paris Handball vs. THW Kiel – live ticker – quarterfinals second leg – 2022/2023

30. 21:30 Mid-term conclusion:

Paris St. Germain leads in the second leg of the quarter-finals against THW Kiel by 17:15. At the beginning, a lively, balanced game develops, but it is characterized by physical toughness (4:4, 5th minute). But then the hosts are able to pull away by three goals for the first time, the Kielers act too erratically, make slight mistakes and throw away the balls in large numbers. While the offensive failed in the first leg, the defense is not fully concentrated on the plate today. Above all, Dainis Krištopāns, who scored six goals, cannot get the guests under control. As a result, the French were able to pull away by up to five goals (15:10, 25th minute). Nevertheless, the zebras didn’t give up and worked their way up to two more goals before the break. It’s a long way, since there’s also the four-goal mortgage from the first leg. But will the THW make it back or will it put Paris in a safe haven? Until the second round!

30. 21:25 End of 1st half

30. 21:24 Goal for THW Kiel, 17:15 by Hendrik Pekeler



When throwing, Pekeler hits the empty goal just before the siren.

30. 21:24 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 17:14 by Luc Steins



30. 21:24 Raúl González hits the ball with 23 seconds remaining Buzzer! For the last attack he wants more structure, the THW shouldn’t get the ball again.

29. 21:22 Goal for THW Kiel, 16:14 by Patrick Wiencek



At the back, Mrkva parried a free ball and up front the zebras made good use of the majority. Wiencek then safely nets against Green.

28. 21:20 Goal for THW Kiel, 16:13 by Harald Reinkind



Reinkind shakes his opponent’s hand, that was a strong feint.

28. 21:19 2 Minuten for Dainis Kristopans (Paris Saint-Germain)



That is indisputable! Krištopāns hits Zarabec in the face with his arm and is sent to the penalty box for the second time.

27. 21:18 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 16:12 by Kamil Syprzak



The massive circle runner knows how to assert himself against Wiencek and doesn’t give Mrkva a chance.

26. 21:17 Goal for THW Kiel, 15:12 by Rune Dahmke



Finally an easy ball win again: Dahmke completes the first wave.

25. 21:17 Goal for THW Kiel, 15:11 by Petter Øverby



25. 21:16 It is the triple Nenadić who is currently dismantling Kiel single-handedly. The Kielers negligently throw the balls away…

25. 21:16 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 15:10 by Petar Nenadić

24. 21:15 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 14:10 by Petar Nenadić



23. 21:14 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 13:10 by Petar Nenadić



Dahmke takes Steins as the biggest trouble spot in man marking, but the remaining staff also have good qualities.

22. 21:13 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 12:10 by Ferran Solé



Krištopāns has been doing an outstanding game so far and is now even starting to stage his teammates.

22. 21:12 Goal for THW Kiel, 11:10 by Niclas Ekberg



This time he does it confidently and nets in the bottom left.

22. 21:12 There are seven meters for Kiel, the block stood in a circle at work: once again Palicka comes to the Swedish duel.

19. 21:10 Goal for THW Kiel, 11:9 by Petter Øverby



There is no problem with the offensive: This is how you play the 7:6 safely. Sagosen served his compatriot with a great bounce.

19. 21:09 Filip Jícha is not happy at all with his defence. It needs more cooperation, more support. For this, too, he takes his first time out!

18. 21:07 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 11:8 durch Dainis Kristopáns



It seems he just can’t be stopped: the left-hander has already scored his fifth goal.

16. 21:05 Goal for THW Kiel, 10:8 by Rune Dahmke



The left winger flies through the room and now transforms the long corner below.

16. 21:05 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 10: 7 by Petar Nenadić



Nenadić converted the first penalty throw for the home side without hesitation.

16. 21:05 While the offensive is better today, the North Germans are having a hard time against the physically robust Parisians.

15. 21:04 Goal for THW Kiel, 9:7 by Sander Sagosen



Kiel’s safest shooter from the first leg is slowly starting to throw and nets from nine meters.

14. 21:03 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 9: 6 by Luc Steins



14. 21:02 Goal for THW Kiel, 8:6 by Harald Reinkind



The zebras have to work a long time for their opportunities. They find it difficult to assert themselves against the strong physique.

13. 21:01 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 8: 5 by Elohim Prandi



The French continue to play totally ripped off, so far the Kielers can’t really keep up.

12. 21:00 Goal for THW Kiel, 7:5 by Niclas Ekberg



The Swede is successful on the counterattack. Finally there is an easy goal and some relief.

11. 20:59 Tor for Paris Saint-Germain, 7:4 durch Dainis Kristopáns



The left-hander doesn't hesitate and throws the ball into the net.

11. 20:59 Kiel has to hurry to play out the majority. Zarabec gets the clear chance, but his spin hits the post.

9. 20:57 7-meter discarded by Magnus Landin (THW Kiel) That is bitter! The ball slips completely over his fingers and flies to the third floor.

9. 20:57 Reinkind consistently draws on the gap and gets the seven-meter penalty for it.

8. 20:55 2 Minuten for Dainis Kristopans (Paris Saint-Germain)



The assets of the first few minutes must go to the bank. He keeps Wiencek in a headlock and hits him in the face.

8. 20:55 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 6: 4 by Luka Karabatić



7. 20:54 Both teams quickly find their game. The first few minutes are characterized by partly high speed and partly high-intensity duels.

6. 20:53 Goal for THW Kiel, 5:4 by Miha Zarabec



6. 20:53 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 5: 3 by Luc Steins



6. 20:52 Goal for THW Kiel, 4:3 by Harald Reinkind



5. 20:52 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 4: 2 by Elohim Prandi



5. 20:51 Goal for THW Kiel, 3:2 by Niclas Ekberg



5. 20:51 It’s an intense, very physical start. There are parallels to the first leg…

4. 20:51 2 minutes for Patrick Wiencek (THW Kiel)



4. 20:50 Tor for Paris Saint-Germain, 3:1 durch Dainis Kristopáns



3. 20:49 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 2:1 through Dainis Kristopáns



2. 20:48 Goal for THW Kiel, 1:1 by Magnus Landin



2. 20:48 2 minutes for Adama Keita (Paris Saint-Germain)



Keita takes a long step and hinders Ekberg. You go to the penalty box for two minutes.

2. 20:47 Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, 1:0 through Dainis Kristopáns



The 2.15 meter giant opens the race.

1. 20:46 Not a good start for THW: Green catches Zarabec’s slap throw.

1. 20:45 Quarter-final second leg: Who can play for Europe’s handball crown in Cologne and follow SC Magdeburg into the Final Four? Paris St. Germain or THW Kiel? The game is on!

1. 20:45 game start

20:41 The match will be officiated by referees Mads Hansen and Jesper Madsen. The referees from Denmark were appointed by the EHF to comply with the rules. The Slovakian Vladimir Rancik hired himself out as the game director.

20:36 The situation with the hosts is different: on the one hand they have a four-point cushion, on the other hand they haven’t had a game to play since the first meeting. Accordingly, coach Gonzales’ men go into the game rested. So far, the Champions League season is going exactly according to the capital city’s plan: In the supposedly easier Group A, they were able to hold their own and were the undisputed first. They were able to skip the playoffs, now the new edition against THW is pending – like last year, only with swapped home rights. The chances for the French are good to move into the Final Four and thus keep their dream of their first title in the premier class alive. See also Clarkson 39 points, Zion 31+8, Markkanen 31 points, Jazz beat Pelicans in overtime – yqqlm

20:24 “We will try to create the miracle of Paris,” says coach Jícha. The Kiel trainer is not wrong with the required miracle, the Zebras last won in 2014 with 27:25 against their permanent rivals. After the first-leg defeat, the northern lights had to start the long away journey in the domestic Bundesliga to Stuttgart. Last Saturday there was an exhausting but deserved 37:30 away win. Nevertheless, the strain on the men from the Förde is really high, not least because of the strain on the journey. A look at the personnel situation also gives little hope: Ehrig, Weinhold and Johansson are still out, Wallinius and Bylik have not yet regained their old strength. Accordingly, what is required today is an almost superhuman performance from the remaining actors.

20:12 It is perhaps the most important game of the entire Champions League season before the Final Four. It’s one last game to secure one of the four tickets for Cologne. 60 enthralling minutes have been played in Kiel, where the teams separated with a 27:31 for the guests from France – a result that many consider a kind of small preliminary decision. The North Germans put up a big fight, but their opponents were already overpowering that evening. The star ensemble from Paris presented itself as ripped off and was not impressed by the sometimes heated spectators. The zebras didn’t find their usual game and struggled against the very physical defensive. It seems a Herculean task for the Jícha troupe, of all things, in front of the hot-blooded audience in Paris, the last step to Cologne should be taken.