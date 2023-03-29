5. 18:51 Goal for THW Kiel, 5:2 by Sander Sagosen



5. 18:50 Goal for Dinamo Bucureşti to make it 4-2 by Javier Humet Gaminde



5. 18:50 Goal for THW Kiel, 4:1 by Niclas Ekberg



4. 18:50 Goal for THW Kiel, 3:1 by Magnus Landin



3. 18:49 Goal for Dinamo Bucharest, 2:1 by Alex Pascual



Now the Romanians also score the first goal: They play the stage up to the left wing position, where the coach’s son converts safely.

2. 18:48 Goal for THW Kiel, 2:0 by Patrick Wiencek



After a misthrow by the guests, the home side’s speed game is on again, this time they find their line runner, who can sink the ball from a half-right position.

1. 18:47 Goal for THW Kiel, 1:0 by Harald Reinkind



The Norwegian left-hander comes out of the second wave and hammers the ball into the top left corner.

1. 18:47 Kiel starts on the defensive, Ekberg is wide awake from the start and is able to intercept a pass from Kuduz.

1. 18:45 Kiel vs. Bucharest – The fight for the quarter-final ticket is on.

1. 18:45 game start

18:40 The teams have just arrived, the competition anthem is about to be heard and then it starts.

18:35 The referees Dalibor Jurinovic and Marko Mrvica were scheduled for the second leg of the playoff. The referees from Croatia are commissioned by the EHF to comply with the rules.

18:30 With regard to the German record champions, the “Weeks of Truth” can be read again and again. For the zebras it goes from one top game to the next cracker duel. So last Sunday the Jícha squad was still challenged in the domestic Bundesliga, against none other than the table leaders from Berlin. But here, too, the northern lights played splendidly and turned the Wunderino Arena into a madhouse, which the foxes had to leave with their tails between their legs and a 36:29 defeat. Led by world-class Niklas Landin in goal, the four-time Champions League winner is playing big at the moment. And even if the door to the premier class cracker against Paris St. Germain has already been thrown wide open, “we will not be blinded by the first leg win and will also on [heutigen] Playing for a win on Wednesday, because our dream is to reach the quarter-finals,” states Magnus Landin. See also Broni, there is Ragusa after the debut with Venice starting uphill, but Castelli does not despair

18:20 But the Dinamo squad will have big plans, even if it seems impossible because of the 13 goal mortgage. But at least it will be about not saying goodbye to the premier class again with such a disgrace. Furthermore, the capital city-dwellers travel with tailwind, since during the week – without having to play themselves – they win the Romanian championship title for the seventh time in a row could. Four days before the end, the Pascual team is unassailable at the top. But even if the quarter-final ticket seems to have already been taken, the second duel has yet to be played, in which Dinamo will go rested and with a clear approach.

18:10 Exactly one week ago, the first leg took place in the “Sala Polivalenta” in the Romanian capital. The first 60 minutes in the knockout phase could not have gone better for the German representative from the Baltic Sea: the people of Kiel caught a gala evening, played themselves into a frenzy and took a big step towards their dream: reaching the quarter-finals. The 41:28 away win forms a more than solid basis to make the round of the last eight perfect tonight.