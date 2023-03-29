Home Sports Handball Champions League: THW Kiel against Din. Bucureşti – Live Scores – Playoff 2nd Leg – 2022/2023
Sports

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel against Din. Bucureşti – Live Scores – Playoff 2nd Leg – 2022/2023

by admin
Handball Champions League: THW Kiel against Din. Bucureşti – Live Scores – Playoff 2nd Leg – 2022/2023

  • 5.

    18:51

    Goal for THW Kiel, 5:2 by Sander Sagosen

  • 5.

    18:50

    Javier Humet Gaminde

    Goal for Dinamo Bucureşti to make it 4-2 by Javier Humet Gaminde

  • 5.

    18:50

    Niclas Ekberg

    Goal for THW Kiel, 4:1 by Niclas Ekberg

  • 4.

    18:50

    Magnus Landin

    Goal for THW Kiel, 3:1 by Magnus Landin

  • 3.

    18:49

    Alex Pascual

    Goal for Dinamo Bucharest, 2:1 by Alex Pascual

    Now the Romanians also score the first goal: They play the stage up to the left wing position, where the coach’s son converts safely.

  • 2.

    18:48

    Patrick Wiencek

    Goal for THW Kiel, 2:0 by Patrick Wiencek

    After a misthrow by the guests, the home side’s speed game is on again, this time they find their line runner, who can sink the ball from a half-right position.

  • 1.

    18:47

    Harald Reinkind

    Goal for THW Kiel, 1:0 by Harald Reinkind

    The Norwegian left-hander comes out of the second wave and hammers the ball into the top left corner.

  • 1.

    18:47

    Kiel starts on the defensive, Ekberg is wide awake from the start and is able to intercept a pass from Kuduz.

  • 1.

    18:45

    Kiel vs. Bucharest – The fight for the quarter-final ticket is on.

  • 1.

    18:45

    game start

  • 18:40

    The teams have just arrived, the competition anthem is about to be heard and then it starts.

  • 18:35

    The referees Dalibor Jurinovic and Marko Mrvica were scheduled for the second leg of the playoff. The referees from Croatia are commissioned by the EHF to comply with the rules.

  • 18:30

    With regard to the German record champions, the “Weeks of Truth” can be read again and again. For the zebras it goes from one top game to the next cracker duel. So last Sunday the Jícha squad was still challenged in the domestic Bundesliga, against none other than the table leaders from Berlin. But here, too, the northern lights played splendidly and turned the Wunderino Arena into a madhouse, which the foxes had to leave with their tails between their legs and a 36:29 defeat. Led by world-class Niklas Landin in goal, the four-time Champions League winner is playing big at the moment. And even if the door to the premier class cracker against Paris St. Germain has already been thrown wide open, “we will not be blinded by the first leg win and will also on [heutigen] Playing for a win on Wednesday, because our dream is to reach the quarter-finals,” states Magnus Landin.

    See also  Broni, there is Ragusa after the debut with Venice starting uphill, but Castelli does not despair

  • 18:20

    But the Dinamo squad will have big plans, even if it seems impossible because of the 13 goal mortgage. But at least it will be about not saying goodbye to the premier class again with such a disgrace. Furthermore, the capital city-dwellers travel with tailwind, since during the week – without having to play themselves – they win the Romanian championship title for the seventh time in a row could. Four days before the end, the Pascual team is unassailable at the top. But even if the quarter-final ticket seems to have already been taken, the second duel has yet to be played, in which Dinamo will go rested and with a clear approach.

  • 18:10

    Exactly one week ago, the first leg took place in the “Sala Polivalenta” in the Romanian capital. The first 60 minutes in the knockout phase could not have gone better for the German representative from the Baltic Sea: the people of Kiel caught a gala evening, played themselves into a frenzy and took a big step towards their dream: reaching the quarter-finals. The 41:28 away win forms a more than solid basis to make the round of the last eight perfect tonight.

  • 18:00

    Welcome to the second leg of the playoffs in the Handball Champions League! In the second part of the round of 16 duel, THW Kiel welcomes Dinamo Bucharest, throw-off is in the Wunderino Arena at 6:45 p.m.!

    • You may also like

    Real Madrid’s priority for the right-back, Reece James

    Penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt: Next European Cup night...

    The FFF comex will meet on Thursday to...

    National football team: The newcomers to the DFB...

    Australian Grand Prix: Can you name the six...

    Nils Petersen: Best joker in Bundesliga history ends...

    Arsenal and Aston Villa staff members charged by...

    German professional Christian Dissinger moves to Qatar

    Fifa: Indonesia stripped of right to host Under-20...

    Washington Wizards, negotiating in corso con Kristaps Porzingis

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy