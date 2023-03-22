Status: 03/21/2023 10:52 a.m

For THW Kiel, the hot phase of the season begins on Wednesday with the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League at Dinamo Bucharest. The big question is: Is the handball record champion ready for this tricky task?

The 31:34 home defeat against Leipzig and the following week of international matches left some uncertainties about the performance level of the “Zebras”. Although the people from Kiel gained fresh self-confidence with a 23:19 win at MT Melsungen on Sunday, they also benefited from an unsettled opponent.

“Everything wasn’t right, there’s still a lot of work ahead of us,” said THW keeper Niklas Landin. His coach Filip Jicha summed it up in the dressing room: “I congratulated my boys and then told them to tick off this game quickly. Bucharest is already waiting for us on Wednesday. Now are the weeks of truth for all teams.”

THW expects a “cauldron” in Bucharest

Kiel go into the game on Wednesday (6.45 p.m.) as favorites against the Romanian champions. However, the people of Schleswig-Holstein can expect an atmospheric backdrop. Dinamo expects 5,000 spectators in the “Complexul Sportiv National Sala Polivalenta”, who should become a factor with their loud support. Wisla Plock, HC Zagreb and FC Porto experienced how difficult it is to survive in this “cauldron” in the group stage.

They all ended up behind Bucharest, which is only playing in the “premier class” concert for the second time. “We have shown that we can compete in the Champions League,” said Spanish coaching legend Xavier Pasqual. The coach looks after an internationally experienced team with players from twelve nations.

Kiel again with Dahmke, Sagosen and Zarabec

There will be no special reunion for the people of Schleswig-Holstein on the business trip to Romania. Christian Dissinger, who was part of the THW back axis from 2015 to 2018, is still in the Dinamo squad, but was not used this season. A few days ago, the 42-times Germany international announced that he wanted to end the season at Al Duhail SC (Qatar).

His ex-club from Kiel rested the ailing Sander Sagosen, Rune Dahmke and Miha Zarabec against Melsungen on Sunday. The THW in Bucharest had to do without Steffen Weinhold (shoulder problems), Sven Ehrig (torn cruciate ligament) and Karl Wallinius (knee operation).

