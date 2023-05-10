Home » Handball Champions League: Wisła Płock vs. Magdeburg – live ticker – quarterfinals first leg – 2022/2023
Handball Champions League: Wisła Płock vs. Magdeburg – live ticker – quarterfinals first leg – 2022/2023

Handball Champions League: Wisła Płock vs. Magdeburg – live ticker – quarterfinals first leg – 2022/2023

  • 43.

    19:55

    Nice pass on the circle to master. He throws the ball in the goalkeeper’s face as he falls. But gets awarded a seven-meter.

  • 42.

    19:54

    Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 13:16 durch Tomáš Piroch

    Piroch scores from the center to 13:16. Plock stay tuned.

  • 42.

    19:54

    Time game for Magdeburg. Michael Damgaard has to take the shot from the inside left position. Kristian Pilipović comes up with his left arm and parries the shot.

  • 41.

    19:52

    Sergey Kosorotov

    Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 12:16 by Sergey Kosorotov

    Sergey Kosorotov scores from the right backcourt to make it 12:16.

  • 39.

    19:51

    Gonzalo Pérez Arce throws a free throw from around nine meters straight at goal. Jensen’s leg comes again and

  • 39.

    19:50

    Daniel Pettersson

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 11:16 by Daniel Pettersson

    This time Pettersson went to the right winger and scored the 16:11 for Magdeburg.

  • 39.

    19:49

    Gonzalo Perez Arce

    Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 11:15 durch Gonzalo Pérez Arce

    Gonzalo Pérez Arce intercepts a ball on Musche on the left wing and counterattacks and scores at 11:15.

  • 38.

    19:48

    But Płock is on the attack again because Magdeburg made a step mistake in attack.

  • 38.

    19:48

    Jensen is there again and easily intercepts a ball from Sergey Kosorotov.

  • 37.

    19:47

    Tomáš Piroch

    Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 10:15 durch Tomáš Piroch

    He scores from the center at 10:15.

  • 36.

    19:46

    Michael Damgaard

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:15 by Michael Damgaard

    Again Damgaard prevails on the left and scores to 15:9.

  • 36.

    19:46

    Przemyslaw Krajewski

    2 Minutes for Przemysław Krajewski (Orlen Wisła Płock)

  • 33.

    19:44

    Michael Damgaard

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:14 by Michael Damgaard

  • 32.

    19:42

    Lucas Meister

    2 minutes for Lucas Meister (SC Magdeburg)

  • 32.

    19:41

    Michael Damgaard

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:13 by Michael Damgaard

    There’s the goal for the Dane to make it 13:9. He hits the first goal of the second half from the center.

  • 31.

    19:40

    Go on. Magdeburg with the first attack. But Damgaard rejects the first action from the central backcourt.

  • 31.

    19:39

    Beginning of 2nd half

  • 30.

    19:33

    Mid-term conclusion:
    Last season’s German champions lead 12:9 at break against Wisła Płock. Especially at the beginning, the Poles had their problems and hardly scored because Mike Jensen kept making strong saves. The SCM quickly pulled away to two goals and was even able to extend the lead to 12:9 before the break. How are the hosts reacting?

  • 30.

    19:24

    End of 1st half

  • 30.

    19:23

    Michael Damgaard

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:12 by Michael Damgaard

    Again Damgaard prevails against his opponent and runs to the circle. From the center with a hidden throw he scores 12:9.

  • 29.

    19:22

    Important! Now Jensen is back against Sergey Kosorotov and saves his throw just before the break.

  • 28.

    19:21

    Michael Damgaard

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:11 by Michael Damgaard

    Damgaard prevails against his opponent and pulls inwards. Around nine meters from the box he throws the ball into the goal on the left to make it 11:9.

  • 28.

    19:20

    Dmitry Zhitnikov

    Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 9:10 by Dmitriy Zhitnikov

    The Magdeburg defense seems too passive in this counterattack and Dmitriy Zhitnikov scores from the circle to make it 9:10. Plock stay tuned.

  • 27.

    19:19

    Michael Damgaard

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 8:10 by Michael Damgaard

    Damgaard scores from the left backcourt to make it 10:8 for the SCM.

  • 26.

    19:18

    Magdeburg’s head coach Bennet Wiegert reacts and takes a break.

  • 26.

    19:17

    Leon Sušnja

    Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 8:9 durch Leon Susnja

    There is the connection for the hosts. Šušnja climbs up in the back and throws the ball into the top left goal to make it 8:9.

  • 25.

    19:16

    Now Musche fails at left winger Kristian Pilipović with a spin. It remains at the two-goal lead for the SCM.

  • 24.

    19:14

    Sergey Kosorotov

    Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 7:9 by Sergey Kosorotov

    Again, the player with the number 99 takes a throw from the backcourt and throws the ball from the inside left position into the top right goal.

  • 23.

    19:12

    Lovro Mihić

    Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 6:9 against Lovro Mihić

    Now the Poles intercept an attack by Magdeburg and quickly win the game with a throw into the center of the circle. Mihić scores to make it 6:9.

  • 22.

    19:12

    Again Jensen parries a throw from left winger Lovro Mihić and the German champions of 2022 are back on the attack.

  • 20.

    19:10

    Kay Smits

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 5:9 by Kay Smits

    The Magdeburger makes the next goal in a moment. from the right outside he scores from the circle to 9:5.

  • 19.

    19:09

    Kay Smits

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 5:8 by Kay Smits

    Smits intercepts the ball in defense and throws the ball out of his own half to make it 8:5.

  • 18.

    19:08

    Sergey Kosorotov

    Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 5:7 by Sergey Kosorotov

  • 17.

    19:07

    Sergey Kosorotov

    Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 4:7 by Sergey Kosorotov

    The time game threatens for the hosts. Niko Mindegía passes the ball into the middle to Sergey Kosorotov, who shortens the gap to 4:7 from the backcourt.

  • 15.

    19:05

    Niko Everything

    Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 3:7 by Niko Mindegía

    Niko Mindegía tanks up on the circle and shortens to 3:7.

  • 14.

    19:04

    Kay Smits

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:7 by Kay Smits

    The hosts miss again and Magdeburg is on the attack again and Kay Smits scores from the right side of the circle to make it 7:2

  • 13.

    19:03

    Gisli Kristjánsson stays in his own half after an action and grabs his right foot. The Magdeburger has to be treated.

  • 12.

    19:00

    Gisli Kristjánsson

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2: 6 by Gisli Kristjánsson

    The Poles quickly take a time-out, but Jensen also blocks the throw afterwards. Gisli Kristjánsson scores from the back to make it 6-2.

  • 9.

    18:55

    Philip Weber

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:5 by Philipp Weber

    What a goal. When falling, the German international spins and hits from the circle to make it 5:2.

  • 8.

    18:55

    Philip Weber

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:4 by Philipp Weber

  • 6.

    18:54

    Matthew Musche

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:3 by Matthias Musche

    A balanced game so far and Musche scores from the left winger to make it 3:2. In return, Mike Jensen holds a throw from the center.

  • 3.

    18:50

    Piotr Chrapkowski

    Yellow card for Piotr Chrapkowski (SC Magdeburg)

    First yellow card of the game. There are seven meters for the Poles. Tin Lučin enters.

  • 3.

    18:50

    Lucas Meister

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 1:2 by Lucas Meister

  • 3.

    18:50

    Lovro Mihić

    Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 1:1 against Lovro Mihić

  • 1.

    18:48

    Piotr Chrapkowski

    Goal for SC Magdeburg, 0:1 by Piotr Chrapkowski

    There’s the first goal for the guests. Piotr Chrapkowski scores from the right from the back to make it 1-0 for Magdeburg.

  • 1.

    18:46

    The game is running. The referees Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic clear the game. Oscar Bergendahl is back in the squad for the first time after his injury in the DHB Final Four.

  • 1.

    18:46

    game start

  • 18:41

    It’s about to start! The teams are introduced and step onto the plate.

  • 18:39

    Both teams have already met twice in the group stage. While Magdeburg was able to clearly prevail in the home game with 33:27, the Bundesliga side lost the second leg by 24:25. Head coach Bennet Wiegert has warned the team: “We’ve known since the group stage that these won’t be easy games for us. They’re unbeaten in the Polish league and are having a great season. We’re looking forward to two exciting games before full ranks,” said Wiegert at the press conference.

  • 18:30

    Magdeburg has also had a sovereign season so far. In the EHF Champions League, the German champions of 2022 skipped the round of 16 thanks to a strong group phase. In the Bundesliga, too, SCM still has a chance of winning the title and is currently in second place with 47 points behind THW Kiel, who also have 47 points but have played one game less.

  • 18:21

    Orlen Wisła Płock is having a fantastic season. In the domestic league, Płock have 25 wins from 25 games and are ahead of rivals Kielce in first place in Poland’s Ekstraklasa. In addition, the team of Spanish coach Xavi Sabate entered the knockout phase with a close 28:27 win over Porto. There the Poles played against the favorite HBC Nantes and both times the game ended 32:32. So Płock had to throw a seven-meter throw and narrowly beat the French

  • 18:07

    Welcome to the quarter-final first leg of the Handball Champions League. At 6.45 p.m., Wisła Płock welcomes the 2022 German champions, SC Magdeburg.

