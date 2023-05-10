Handball Champions League: Wisła Płock vs. Magdeburg – live ticker – quarterfinals first leg – 2022/2023

43. 19:55 Nice pass on the circle to master. He throws the ball in the goalkeeper’s face as he falls. But gets awarded a seven-meter.

42. 19:54 Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 13:16 durch Tomáš Piroch



Piroch scores from the center to 13:16. Plock stay tuned.

42. 19:54 Time game for Magdeburg. Michael Damgaard has to take the shot from the inside left position. Kristian Pilipović comes up with his left arm and parries the shot.

41. 19:52 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 12:16 by Sergey Kosorotov



Sergey Kosorotov scores from the right backcourt to make it 12:16.

39. 19:51 Gonzalo Pérez Arce throws a free throw from around nine meters straight at goal. Jensen’s leg comes again and

39. 19:50 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 11:16 by Daniel Pettersson



This time Pettersson went to the right winger and scored the 16:11 for Magdeburg.

39. 19:49 Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 11:15 durch Gonzalo Pérez Arce



Gonzalo Pérez Arce intercepts a ball on Musche on the left wing and counterattacks and scores at 11:15.

38. 19:48 But Płock is on the attack again because Magdeburg made a step mistake in attack.

38. 19:48 Jensen is there again and easily intercepts a ball from Sergey Kosorotov.

37. 19:47 Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 10:15 durch Tomáš Piroch



He scores from the center at 10:15.

36. 19:46 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:15 by Michael Damgaard



Again Damgaard prevails on the left and scores to 15:9.

36. 19:46 2 Minutes for Przemysław Krajewski (Orlen Wisła Płock)



33. 19:44 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:14 by Michael Damgaard



32. 19:42 2 minutes for Lucas Meister (SC Magdeburg)



32. 19:41 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:13 by Michael Damgaard



There’s the goal for the Dane to make it 13:9. He hits the first goal of the second half from the center.

31. 19:40 Go on. Magdeburg with the first attack. But Damgaard rejects the first action from the central backcourt.

31. 19:39 Beginning of 2nd half

30. 19:33 Mid-term conclusion:

Last season's German champions lead 12:9 at break against Wisła Płock. Especially at the beginning, the Poles had their problems and hardly scored because Mike Jensen kept making strong saves. The SCM quickly pulled away to two goals and was even able to extend the lead to 12:9 before the break. How are the hosts reacting?

30. 19:24 End of 1st half

30. 19:23 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:12 by Michael Damgaard



Again Damgaard prevails against his opponent and runs to the circle. From the center with a hidden throw he scores 12:9.

29. 19:22 Important! Now Jensen is back against Sergey Kosorotov and saves his throw just before the break.

28. 19:21 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 9:11 by Michael Damgaard



Damgaard prevails against his opponent and pulls inwards. Around nine meters from the box he throws the ball into the goal on the left to make it 11:9.

28. 19:20 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 9:10 by Dmitriy Zhitnikov



The Magdeburg defense seems too passive in this counterattack and Dmitriy Zhitnikov scores from the circle to make it 9:10. Plock stay tuned.

27. 19:19 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 8:10 by Michael Damgaard



Damgaard scores from the left backcourt to make it 10:8 for the SCM.

26. 19:18 Magdeburg’s head coach Bennet Wiegert reacts and takes a break.

26. 19:17 Tor für Orlen Wisla Płock, 8:9 durch Leon Susnja



There is the connection for the hosts. Šušnja climbs up in the back and throws the ball into the top left goal to make it 8:9.

25. 19:16 Now Musche fails at left winger Kristian Pilipović with a spin. It remains at the two-goal lead for the SCM.

24. 19:14 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 7:9 by Sergey Kosorotov



Again, the player with the number 99 takes a throw from the backcourt and throws the ball from the inside left position into the top right goal.

23. 19:12 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 6:9 against Lovro Mihić



Now the Poles intercept an attack by Magdeburg and quickly win the game with a throw into the center of the circle. Mihić scores to make it 6:9.

Again Jensen parries a throw from left winger Lovro Mihić and the German champions of 2022 are back on the attack.

20. 19:10 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 5:9 by Kay Smits



The Magdeburger makes the next goal in a moment. from the right outside he scores from the circle to 9:5.

19. 19:09 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 5:8 by Kay Smits



Smits intercepts the ball in defense and throws the ball out of his own half to make it 8:5.

18. 19:08 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 5:7 by Sergey Kosorotov



17. 19:07 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 4:7 by Sergey Kosorotov



The time game threatens for the hosts. Niko Mindegía passes the ball into the middle to Sergey Kosorotov, who shortens the gap to 4:7 from the backcourt.

15. 19:05 Goal for Orlen Wisła Płock, 3:7 by Niko Mindegía



Niko Mindegía tanks up on the circle and shortens to 3:7.

14. 19:04 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:7 by Kay Smits



The hosts miss again and Magdeburg is on the attack again and Kay Smits scores from the right side of the circle to make it 7:2

13. 19:03 Gisli Kristjánsson stays in his own half after an action and grabs his right foot. The Magdeburger has to be treated.

12. 19:00 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2: 6 by Gisli Kristjánsson



The Poles quickly take a time-out, but Jensen also blocks the throw afterwards. Gisli Kristjánsson scores from the back to make it 6-2.

9. 18:55 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:5 by Philipp Weber



What a goal. When falling, the German international spins and hits from the circle to make it 5:2.

8. 18:55 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:4 by Philipp Weber



6. 18:54 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 2:3 by Matthias Musche



A balanced game so far and Musche scores from the left winger to make it 3:2. In return, Mike Jensen holds a throw from the center.

3. 18:50 Yellow card for Piotr Chrapkowski (SC Magdeburg)



First yellow card of the game. There are seven meters for the Poles. Tin Lučin enters.

3. 18:50 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 1:2 by Lucas Meister



3. 18:50 Tor für Orlen Wisła Płock, 1:1 against Lovro Mihić



1. 18:48 Goal for SC Magdeburg, 0:1 by Piotr Chrapkowski



There’s the first goal for the guests. Piotr Chrapkowski scores from the right from the back to make it 1-0 for Magdeburg.

1. 18:46 The game is running. The referees Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic clear the game. Oscar Bergendahl is back in the squad for the first time after his injury in the DHB Final Four.

1. 18:46 game start

18:41 It’s about to start! The teams are introduced and step onto the plate.

18:39 Both teams have already met twice in the group stage. While Magdeburg was able to clearly prevail in the home game with 33:27, the Bundesliga side lost the second leg by 24:25. Head coach Bennet Wiegert has warned the team: “We’ve known since the group stage that these won’t be easy games for us. They’re unbeaten in the Polish league and are having a great season. We’re looking forward to two exciting games before full ranks,” said Wiegert at the press conference.

18:30 Magdeburg has also had a sovereign season so far. In the EHF Champions League, the German champions of 2022 skipped the round of 16 thanks to a strong group phase. In the Bundesliga, too, SCM still has a chance of winning the title and is currently in second place with 47 points behind THW Kiel, who also have 47 points but have played one game less.

18:21 Orlen Wisła Płock is having a fantastic season. In the domestic league, Płock have 25 wins from 25 games and are ahead of rivals Kielce in first place in Poland’s Ekstraklasa. In addition, the team of Spanish coach Xavi Sabate entered the knockout phase with a close 28:27 win over Porto. There the Poles played against the favorite HBC Nantes and both times the game ended 32:32. So Płock had to throw a seven-meter throw and narrowly beat the French