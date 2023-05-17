Handball champions: Magdeburg has never come this far in the Champions League

Despite major injury concerns, SC Magdeburg won its second leg in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The German champions entered the Final Four via Wisla Plock. The THW Kiel, on the other hand, missed the hoped-for miracle.

Dhe German handball champion SC Magdeburg made it into the Final Four of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. There was a tight 30:28 (13:13) against the Polish runners-up from Wisla Plock in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday evening. At SC Magdeburg, Kay Smits stood out as the top scorer with 14 goals.

In the first leg, the teams separated 22:22, but the state capital lost three players with injuries. When the SCM last won the Champions League in 2002, the final was played with a return match.

Surprisingly, circle player Magnus Saugstrup was in the Elbestadt squad for the first time since his knee injury in February and got a lot of playing time in defense and attack in the first half. As in the first leg, the SCM struggled on the offensive. The hosts failed a number of times to goalkeeper Marcel Jastrzebski (4:3/8th minute), but still had a narrow lead.

Plock cannot capitalize on Magdeburg’s mistake

Without the injured Gisli Kristjansson, the SCM shot more often from a greater distance, which reduced the hit rate. Magdeburg missed several chances to pull away by two goals and went into the break with a draw.

Even after the break, both teams stayed evenly matched. Magdeburg could not increase the gap, also because the guests had clear advantages in goalkeeping. But although Magdeburg kept making mistakes, Plock couldn’t turn the game around and was two goals down for the first time after 45 minutes (22:20).

However, the SCM did not break away and conceded the equalizer again (26:26/54.). Magdeburg used two of Mike Jensen’s few saves to gain a three-goal lead (58′), which the Elbe city-dwellers finally successfully crossed the finish line.

THW Kiel also loses the second leg

THW Kiel, on the other hand, missed the entry into the Final Four. The German record champions lost in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Paris Saint-Germain by 29:32 (15:17). The THW had already lost the first leg in their own hall 27:31 against the French. The best throwers of the evening were Petter Överby with five goals for Kiel and Dainis Kristopans with six goals for Paris.

The Kiel team fell behind early on. After the first failed attempt by Miha Zarabec, a freely missed chance by Hendrik Pekeler and a missed seven-meter throw by Magnus Landin, the North Germans were quickly 4:7 (11th minute) and later 10:15 (26th) behind.

THW coach Filip Jicha had PSG playmaker Luc Steins take cover to take the momentum out of the hosts’ attack. In addition, the Czech attacked the seventh field player. So the North Germans came back to two hits before the break.

Again and again, however, the Kielers got out of step with their own mistakes and let Paris pull away. When Steins hit the empty goal of the guests in the 37th minute to make it 22:17 (37th), the preliminary decision was made. Like two years ago, PSG was the terminus for the Bundesliga leaders in the quarter-finals of the premier class.