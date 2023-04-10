In a duel between two title contenders, THW Kiel and SC Magdeburg draw. A whistle from the referee robs Kiel of the last chance to win. Nevertheless, the THW takes the lead again, but the top moves even closer together.

Ka winner in the top game of the Bundesliga: record champions THW Kiel and defending champions SC Magdeburg parted ways on Sunday 34:34 (18:21). Thanks to the draw, the North Germans took over the lead again in front of Füchsen Berlin (both 41:9) due to the better goal difference. Magdeburg is third with 41:11 points, followed by SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:11). The best throwers were Niclas Ekberg with nine goals for Kiel and Kay Smits with ten goals for Magdeburg.

“We lost a point today. I had the feeling that we were the better team and I can’t live with the shared points. We have to take more with us here”, SCM trainer Bennet Wiegert quarreled with the outcome of the game on the Sky microphone. But the people of Kiel couldn’t be happy about the draw either. “We have to win our home games, leaving too many points at home. That just sucks for us,” said THW circle runner Patrick Wiencek.

The top game in front of 10,285 spectators in the sold-out Kiel Arena started with a lot of speed. The SCM advanced to 3:1 in the fourth minute with three goals from the strong Icelander Gisli Kristjansson. Smits made it 6: 4 (8th) after a double Kempa trick. In the 23rd minute the guests led by four goals at 17:13 for the first time.

The THW found it difficult. The support from the goalkeeper position was initially missing. That changed at the beginning of the second half. Denmark’s world champion keeper Niklas Landin parried three balls and thus laid the foundation for the first lead of the game at 22:21 in the 35th minute. Magdeburg countered to 32:29 (52nd) and thus heralded the exciting and hectic final phase. In the final minute, the referees whistled for a foul against Kiel’s Sander Sagosen. However, Magdeburg could not use the last ball possession to win.