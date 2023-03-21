Home Sports Handball European League: Flensburg outclassed Lisbon in the round of 16
Handball European League: Flensburg outclassed Lisbon in the round of 16

Handball European League: Flensburg outclassed Lisbon in the round of 16

Status: 03/21/2023 10:12 p.m

The handball players of SG Flensburg-Handewitt are almost certain to be in the quarter-finals of the European League. In the round of 16 first leg, Schleswig-Holstein outclassed defending champions Benfica Lisbon by 39:26.

The SG had already led by 21:10 at the break. Coach Maik Machulla’s team played like one piece against overwhelmed Portuguese. In addition, Flensburg’s goalkeeper Benjamin Buric put on a gala performance and ended up making an outstanding 18 saves. Emil Jakobsen was the SG’s best thrower with nine goals.

The second leg in the “Hölle Nord” next Tuesday (6.45 p.m.) should only be a formality for the Bundesliga club.

Final Four in Flensburg

Flensburg opponents in the possible quarter-finals (11th and 18th April) would be either BM Granollers from Spain or Skanderborg-Aarhus from Denmark. The big goal of Schleswig-Holstein is the Final Four on May 27th and 28th, which will be held in Flensburg.

