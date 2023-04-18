handball | European League: Frisch Auf Göppingen moves confidently into the semi-finals

Status: 04/18/2023 8:29 p.m

After the clear victory in the first leg, Frisch Auf Göppingen also clearly won the second leg in the European League at RK Nexe Nasice.

The handball players from Frisch Auf Göppingen have entered the Final Four tournament of the European League. Coach Markus Baur’s team won their quarter-final second leg at Croatian top club RK Nexe Nasice on Tuesday with 31:27 (13:12). The crew was with one clear nine-goal lead from the first leg (32:23) went into the encounter.

In Nasice, too, Göppingen were always in control of the situation in the first section. A more balanced game developed up to half-time this time, after 30 minutes it was 13:12 for Frisch Auf. Tim Kneule took the lead six seconds before the break.

Fresh up closes the bag early

It was just as balanced in the second section, Frisch Auf continued to show a clarified performance. After 37 minutes it was 16:15 for Göppingen after a goal by Marcel Schiller.

Fifteen minutes before the end, Göppingen took a three-goal lead for the first time, making it into the semi-finals was already clear. In the final minutes, the Baur team steadily increased their lead, with Josip Sarac as the top scorer with six goals.

“We wanted to stay focused from the start today. We did that well. You’ve seen it many times before that a game like this can develop its own momentum when you’re behind. We prevented that. We also wanted to win and we’re happy that we managed to do that,” said Baur after the game.

Final Four takes place in Flensburg

The semifinals and finals will be played in Flensburg on May 27th and 28th. With four titles so far, Frisch Auf is one of the record winners of the competition.