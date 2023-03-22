Status: 03/21/2023 8:40 p.m

The foxes Berlin handball players have developed a very good starting position for the second leg in the round of 16 first leg of the European League. On Tuesday evening, the foxes won in front of 3,200 spectators at the Danish representative Skjern Handbold with 28:23 (14:11).

It was the eleventh win in the eleventh game of this competition for the Bundesliga side. The second leg will take place in Berlin next Tuesday. The best Berlin throwers were Robert Weber with nine and Mathias Gidsel with seven goals.

round of 16

arrow right

Coach Jaron Siewert’s team was wide awake from the first minute. Especially in the cover they were very compact and didn’t give the Danes any good shot chances. And then there was Dejan Milosavljev in goal, who made a few saves. It took the hosts four and a half minutes to even score their first goal. After almost 15 minutes, the foxes were already leading 9:3.



Foxes take back the lead in the table more

Weak phase almost costs the victory

But then the foxes also rejected some open throws. Skjern keeper Christoffer Bonde improved more and more, while Milosavljev was able to shine less and less. Siewert already made a lot of changes, which also affected the flow of the game a bit. So the Danes came back to three goals at the break.

After the change of sides, the game was absolutely balanced. The foxes found it more difficult to attack and were also a little unlucky in that they were denied clear seven-meter throws several times. The error rate of the guests continued to grow. After almost 21 minutes, Skjern equalized to 22:22. But the Berliners didn’t get nervous and responded with a 6-0 run. The Danes only managed one goal after that.

Broadcast: rbb24, March 21, 2023, 9:45 p.m