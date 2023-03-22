Home Sports Handball European League: Füchse Berlin win against Skjern in the round of 16 first leg
Sports

Handball European League: Füchse Berlin win against Skjern in the round of 16 first leg

by admin
Handball European League: Füchse Berlin win against Skjern in the round of 16 first leg

Status: 03/21/2023 8:40 p.m

The foxes Berlin handball players have developed a very good starting position for the second leg in the round of 16 first leg of the European League. On Tuesday evening, the foxes won in front of 3,200 spectators at the Danish representative Skjern Handbold with 28:23 (14:11).

It was the eleventh win in the eleventh game of this competition for the Bundesliga side. The second leg will take place in Berlin next Tuesday. The best Berlin throwers were Robert Weber with nine and Mathias Gidsel with seven goals.

  • round of 16
    arrow right

Coach Jaron Siewert’s team was wide awake from the first minute. Especially in the cover they were very compact and didn’t give the Danes any good shot chances. And then there was Dejan Milosavljev in goal, who made a few saves. It took the hosts four and a half minutes to even score their first goal. After almost 15 minutes, the foxes were already leading 9:3.

Foxes take back the lead in the table

more

Weak phase almost costs the victory

But then the foxes also rejected some open throws. Skjern keeper Christoffer Bonde improved more and more, while Milosavljev was able to shine less and less. Siewert already made a lot of changes, which also affected the flow of the game a bit. So the Danes came back to three goals at the break.

After the change of sides, the game was absolutely balanced. The foxes found it more difficult to attack and were also a little unlucky in that they were denied clear seven-meter throws several times. The error rate of the guests continued to grow. After almost 21 minutes, Skjern equalized to 22:22. But the Berliners didn’t get nervous and responded with a 6-0 run. The Danes only managed one goal after that.

Broadcast: rbb24, March 21, 2023, 9:45 p.m

Radio Berlin-Brandenburg

See also  Construction sites in Essen: The next traffic jams are threatening here

You may also like

NBA: Kings-Celtics among the 6 challenges of the...

Morant is expected to return tomorrow against the...

EM 2024: Sweden starts with Zlatan Ibrahimovic against...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Verstappen races to second...

Man irritated by the fireworks bursts into the...

Firmly rooted in the grassroots, deeply empowered by...

Tour of Catalonia: Ciccone wins on mountain arrival...

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: the extreme smartwatch for your...

Hertha BSC could receive money from Saudi Arabia

Conte: the exemption is near. And in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy