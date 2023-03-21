Home Sports Handball European League: Göppingen with a clear win in the first leg in Reykjavik
Handball European League: Göppingen with a clear win in the first leg in Reykjavik

Handball European League: Göppingen with a clear win in the first leg in Reykjavik

Status: 03/21/2023 10:35 p.m

The handball players from Frisch Auf Göppingen are on course for the quarter-finals in the European League. Göppingen won 36:29 in Reykjavik.

With a clear 36:29 victory, the handball team from Frisch Auf Göppingen set course for the quarter-finals of the European League. The people of Göppingen dominated the Icelandic hosts Valur Reykjavik in front of 1,805 spectators early on and already led 17:13 at half-time with four goals. In the end there was an unchallenged 36:29 victory. The best thrower on the Göppingen side was Norwegian Kevin Gulliksen with ten goals. The win takes Frisch Auf Göppingen a reassuring seven-goal lead into next week’s second leg.

German teams have always excelled in the past few years with good performances in the European League. So also this year. Füchse Berlin (28:23 at Klub Skjern Handbol) and SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:26 at Benfica Lisbon) also won their round of 16 first legs.

