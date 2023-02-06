Home Sports Handball, good results for Keyjey Ragusa Under 17
Handball, good results for Keyjey Ragusa Under 17

The KeyJey Ragusa championship continues also with regard to the Under 17. Between ups and downs, the little ones of the Ragusa club are carrying on their path and manage to throw their hearts over the obstacle, giving life, in any case, to performances acceptable. This also happened last Sunday, in the home of Pallamano Aretusa, where the seven Hyblaeans, despite losing with a certain difference, were able to give the maneuver the breath required from the bench, totaling 23 goals overall, seven of which scored by Marco Dierna . ′′ We have shown, if needed – they say from KeyJey Ragusa – that corporate growth for all of us is essential from the youth championships. Which is why we are spending more and more to ensure that, sooner or later, the results arrive. We are convinced that only in this way will we be able to better manage the ambitions to continue to be better nourished by our entire group”.

