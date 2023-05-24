Handball: Hypo NÖ celebrates its 45th championship title

The title series, which has existed since 1977, was only interrupted by Atzgersdorf in 2019. Also this year the Viennese were close to forcing at least a third game in the final series. Because Atzgersdorf put up resistance until the end, a better placed throw could have meant the equalizer in the final second. Hypo NÖ won the game with a one-goal difference and thus finalized the double win.

In the Hans Lackner Halle, the hosts had to choose backcourt player Tina Kolundzic. The 33-year-old Serb is suffering from a thumb injury. Sara Mustedanagic, who was ill, was also absent. Circle player Sarah Draguljic (knee injury) was still absent from Hypo.

GEPA/David Bitzan



Atzgersdorf offers a duel at eye level

The defending champions had four goals right at the start of the game. But Atzgersdorf fought his way goal by goal. In the middle of the first half, Krisztina Nagy equalized from the seven-meter line to make it 6:6. On both sides, the goalkeepers Nina Kolundzic and Petra Blazek took center stage with their saves. Atzgersdorf offered a duel at eye level, only five minutes before the break the series champion drew four points away again.

First half at Hypo Hypo Niederösterreich went into the break with a 14:10 lead.

After the restart, Hypo increased the lead to eight goals. As in the first round, the Viennese shortened again, also because Atzgersdorf head coach Danijel Miloradovic brought a seventh field player. After Ines Lovric (50th) made it 22:24, both teams exchanged blows openly and Lovric scored the goal 65 seconds before the end to make it 28:29.

In the final second, Krisztina Nagy, who was the best Atzgersdorf thrower with seven goals, still had the chance to equalize with a direct free throw. But the Hungarian’s shot went just over the goal. Anabel Cosic and Nora Leitner were chosen as the best players.

Atzgersdorf catches up in the second half Atzgersdorf was able to catch up in the second half and finally had the chance to equalize at 29:29.

“We are very happy”

“We started the second half well. But towards the end we had a slump. The Atzgersdorf women came really close,” said Hypo player Nina Neidhart in an ORF interview. Winning the championship title is “a great feeling every year,” assured the 21-year-old. Johanna Failmayer was also very happy. “It would be a little bigger if we had played better. But it does not matter. The season is over and we are very happy about the cup victory and the championship title. That’s great,” said Failmayer after her last game in the hypo dress.

“For the first time since 2015, we haven’t lost a point over the entire season. After the change of sides we thought we had won the game clearly. Atzgersdorf has caught up with the seventh field player,” says Hypo-NÖ head coach Ferenc Kovacs. “We waited for our chances and took them. In the end it was very close. If you lose by a goal, the coach has to take responsibility for it,” Atzgersdorf coach Danijel Miloradovic analyzed the game.