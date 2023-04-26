Handball: In the tight title race, a three-way battle emerges

After the super Sunday in handball with two top games, there is a clear picture in the fight for the title. Three teams are still fighting for the title. The SG Flensburg-Handewitt, which is deep in crisis, is no longer there.

DTHW Kiel answered the question about the number one in handball north in just under ten minutes on Sunday. Five goals in a row were enough to throw away the decisive lead to the 29:19 (13:8) home win over SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the 108th Schleswig-Holstein derby and take another step towards title number 23. While leaders Kiel are fighting a three-way battle with Füchsen Berlin and the current champions SC Magdeburg, the SG has to look for a new goal after missing the third chance for the title within just eight days.

“I’m not going to bury my head in the sand now. We will do everything to still reach the Champions League place,” announced SG captain Johannes Golla defiantly. For this, the fourth place in the table from Flensburg, who currently has 39:13 points, still has to jump to second place in the final calculation. In view of the fact that they are currently four points behind Kiel and Füchsen Berlin (both 43:9), it is a difficult task. And Magdeburg, who are in third place with 43:11 points, have at least had a look at the premier class.

Unlike in Flensburg, pure satisfaction prevailed in Berlin after the 38:24 gala performance against the Rhein-Neckar Löwen. “We’re all in a good mood. There’s nothing I can’t be satisfied with. We played an almost perfect game with a very, very good defense and a good match plan,” said Sport Board Member Stefan Kretzschmar.

Because with the surprisingly high victory against the newly crowned cup winner, the foxes have good prospects in the title race. “We are on. And we’re doing well,” said Kretzschmar. The 50-year-old also warned before the last eight games. “The countdown is running. But when I look at the game plan, there are so many dangers lurking,” he said.

Machulla’s plan doesn’t work

In Flensburg, however, Golla, who is also captain of the German national team, had to iron out the discussions about coach Maik Machulla. The coach was criticized after dropping out in the semi-finals of the national cup, missing the final tournament of the European League in his own hall and saying goodbye to the championship race. “If the team makes mistakes, you can’t blame Maik,” said Golla.

However, Machulla’s plan with Jim Gottfridsson and Mads Mensah Larsen in the backcourt didn’t work. “I wanted to rely on experience first,” the coach justified the late substitution of backcourt player Aaron Mensing, who immediately caused danger. Swedish director Gottfridsson is still far from his best form after breaking his hand at the World Cup in January, and the rest of the team can literally see the uncertainty. Very different from the Kiel team, where managing director Viktor Szilagyi was happy about an “outstanding game from the first minute”.

Because of the upcoming international break, the teams are now on a two-week break. Johannes Golla doesn’t like the break: “So we don’t have the opportunity to work on the problems.” Coach Machulla would also have liked to keep the team together to talk and train on the days when there were no games. On the other hand, the 46-year-old also hopes that a “different environment and a different language” can be helpful.

Meanwhile, THW boss Szilagyi was already thinking about the short preparation time for the next game on May 3rd at Rhein Neckar Löwen, fifth in the league: “The players won’t come back from the national teams until Monday.” Already on Tuesday we go to Mannheim , where the game will be played on Wednesday. On the same day, the foxes meet TVB Stuttgart and Magdeburg against HC Erlangen. The Flensburgers have one day longer before they host MT Melsungen on May 4th.