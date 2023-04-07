The appointments of the under 20 men’s youth league are back for the KeyJey Ragusa. The concentration appointments are scheduled for this weekend in Pontinia, in the province of Latina. Today at 8.45 pm the seven coached by Adam Klimek will play against Chiaravalle for the fourth first leg; tomorrow, however, at 19.45, for the fifth day, there will be a match against the landlords of Cassa Rurale Pontinia. Finally, on Sunday, at 11.45, KeyJey Ragusa will have to deal with Carpi. The race will be valid as the sixth day of the first leg. “We have prepared ourselves with the utmost attention to give our best – explain from KeyJey – we will try to ensure that, once again, our talents can emerge to the best of their potential”.