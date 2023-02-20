All too easy for Orlando Haenna who, on the KeyJey Ragusa field, prevailed with the bombastic result of 45-24 in the match valid as the first match of the clock phase of the Serie A2 national championship, group C. Match which had a clear inertia right from the start with the guests who, after about ten minutes, had already created an unbridgeable groove as evidenced by the partial of the first half (9-21). Adam Klimek’s seven, lacking among other things the injured Garozzo and Ottaviano, as well as the unavailable Giummarra, tried to make a virtue of necessity but only managed to limit, so to speak, the damage in the second half, managing to a greater number of goals when, however, the outcome of the contest was already heavily compromised. The Ragusa team tried to hold on but the athletes on the field were no longer able to find each other and only tried to keep the tension high until the end. “A defeat that hurts not so much for the outcome of the match which perhaps would have been the same in other conditions as well – explain from KeyJey – but for the fact of not having been able to put up a strenuous resistance to the opponents, as it would have been right, right from the start. In short, an involution with respect to the growth path that we had in any case registered in the final phase of the regular season and which, now, we hope to resume on the occasion of the next commitments, taking for granted, however, that the main job that the technical staff is called to do is to guarantee the technical-tactical growth of this group”.