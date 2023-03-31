Home Sports Handball, KeyJey Ragusa participates in the Crispi school project
Sports

Handball, KeyJey Ragusa participates in the Crispi school project

by admin
Handball, KeyJey Ragusa participates in the Crispi school project

For the sixth first leg of the clock phase of the Serie A2 national handball championship, group C, KeyJey Ragusa will observe a rest shift. The seven coached by Adam Klimek will return to play on April 15 on the Arethusa parquet. For the occasion, the group will try to further test its preparation with the aim of achieving the first victory of the season which has remained the minimum objective, as well as, of course, making the various talents grow in the team. And in this context, the adhesion of the Iblea company to the Active School project promoted by Sport and Health, in agreement with the Department of Sport, and by the Ministry of Public Education, also fits. “Our company – clarified by KeyJey Ragusa – has joined this course at the Crispi school. We convey the discipline of handball during school hours but also in the afternoon. We would like to thank, for their collaboration, the teachers Rosaria Carpano and Antonio Tribastone as well as our Matteo Mirotta who is spending himself along this direction”.

Previous articleExcellent results in Ortona and Agropoli for the athletes of the Kaucana Sailing Club

See also  Alpine skiing, gigantic skiers and slalom skiers restart from Palisades Tahoe. Vinatzer and Della Vite seek confirmation – OA Sport

You may also like

Miami, Sinner again against Alcaraz: the final is...

the complaint likely to embarrass Amélie Oudéa-Castéra

U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup group draw Chinese...

I need a change. I am not the...

The Ocean Race over Cape Horn

Straka and Schwab got off to a rough...

Wacker Innsbruck-Kirchbichl: from stars to dust in no...

“I can’t wait to get to Genoa” –...

national security coordinator suspended, suspected of “inappropriate behavior”...

In Bormio you can ski until Easter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy