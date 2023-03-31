For the sixth first leg of the clock phase of the Serie A2 national handball championship, group C, KeyJey Ragusa will observe a rest shift. The seven coached by Adam Klimek will return to play on April 15 on the Arethusa parquet. For the occasion, the group will try to further test its preparation with the aim of achieving the first victory of the season which has remained the minimum objective, as well as, of course, making the various talents grow in the team. And in this context, the adhesion of the Iblea company to the Active School project promoted by Sport and Health, in agreement with the Department of Sport, and by the Ministry of Public Education, also fits. “Our company – clarified by KeyJey Ragusa – has joined this course at the Crispi school. We convey the discipline of handball during school hours but also in the afternoon. We would like to thank, for their collaboration, the teachers Rosaria Carpano and Antonio Tribastone as well as our Matteo Mirotta who is spending himself along this direction”.