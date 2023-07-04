Handball: ÖHB women receive a wildcard for the World Cup

“We are overjoyed. This wildcard is a recognition for our national team and the narrow loss in the World Cup play-off against Spain. We are very grateful to everyone who was involved in this decision, and we will get to work immediately in order to perform as well as possible at the 2023 World Cup, ”explained ÖHB President Markus Plazer overjoyed in a first reaction.

In 2021, Austria successfully qualified for a final round for the first time in twelve years after beating Poland in the play-off. This year they only just missed out on Spain. Two goals were missing in the second leg on April 12 against the 2019 runners-up.

ÖHB women receive wild card for World Cup

The Handball Women’s World Championship at the end of the year is now taking place with Austrian participation. Like Iceland, the ÖHB selection was given a wildcard by the International Handball Federation (IHF) for the finals in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in the winter.

“joy is huge”

“We’ve been waiting eagerly for the IHF’s decision, but we didn’t know when it would be made. Of course, we are very happy about this wildcard, and it is also a recognition of the achievements of the national team in recent years with 16th place at the 2021 World Cup and the narrow defeat against Spain in the World Cup play-off,” said ÖHB- Sports director Patrick Fölser.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner The Austrians narrowly lost to Spain in the play-off

“It is an important experience for the national team that we are now taking part in a major event again a year before our home European Championships. We want to make the best possible use of this opportunity, especially with regard to our home tournament,” Fölser continued.

draw on Thursday

The preliminary round groups will be drawn in Gothenburg on Thursday. Due to the wild card, Austria is drawn from pot four. The World Cup takes place from November 29th to December 17th.

pot one: France, Netherlands, Sweden, Brazil, Germany

pot two: Slovenia, Spain, Croatia, Republic of Korea, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Czech Republic

pot three: Serbia, Japan, Ukraine, Greenland, Argentina, Angola, People’s Republic of China, Cameroon

pot four: Congo, Senegal, Paraguay, Iran, Kazakhstan, Chile, Austria, Iceland

