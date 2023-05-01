Home » Handball player Xenia Hodel and the reactions to her national break
Handball player Xenia Hodel and the reactions to her national break

Handball player Xenia Hodel and the reactions to her national break

She no longer plays for the national team because of psychological pressure – now Xenia Hodel says: “Some people even thanked me”

Xenia Hodel has made public why she is no longer playing for the Swiss national handball team. This triggered a lot for her. How has she experienced the days since then?

Unhealthy mental pressure, control and lost joy in sport, which she has actually been practicing almost every day for 15 years. Xenia Hodel has experienced all of this in the national handball team over the past few months. Until she decided in February of this year, despite discussions with the association, not to play for the national team anymore for the time being. At least not as long as the coach is called Martin Albertsen.

