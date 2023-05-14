Handball players from Lovosice beat Zubří and have a medal after eight years

15
Lovosice converted the very first match point despite the fact that they were trailing for most of the match. The guests won the half 17:13 and in the opening ten minutes of the second half they got to a seven-goal lead. After that, the Hunters began to pull back strongly and in the 53rd minute, nine-goal scorer Jaroslav Trkovský equalized with two goals and made it 29:28. After that, Zubří managed to equalize once more, but Lovosice did not let the win take them away.
The North Bohemian team won the first extra league medal since the 2014/15 season, when they lost the final against Pilsen.
|For 3rd place in the men’s handball extra league playoff – 3rd match:
|Lovosice – Zubří 31:30 (13:17)
|Most goals: Trkovský 9, Bogdanič 7/2, Hniďák 5 – Mazurek and Mořkovský 7 each, Mizera 6. Final score of the series: 3:0.