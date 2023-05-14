Handball players from Lovosice beat Zubří and have a medal after eight years

Lovosice converted the very first match point despite the fact that they were trailing for most of the match. The guests won the half 17:13 and in the opening ten minutes of the second half they got to a seven-goal lead. After that, the Hunters began to pull back strongly and in the 53rd minute, nine-goal scorer Jaroslav Trkovský equalized with two goals and made it 29:28. After that, Zubří managed to equalize once more, but Lovosice did not let the win take them away.