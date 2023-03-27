Home Sports Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and advanced to the playoffs
Sports

Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and advanced to the playoffs

by admin
Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and advanced to the playoffs

In the key phase of the season, Olomouc managed to win against Slavia for the first time after 18 matches, of which they took only two points from Eden for draws. Hanačky are so close to completing the already certain advancing Most, Slavia and Písek in the Czech play-off.

MOL interleague handball – 20th round:
Slavia Prague – Olomouc 25:27 (15:16)
Most goals: Míšová 4/1, Weisenbilderová 4, Franková, Vostárková, Holeňáková, Jestříbková 3 each – Krajčovičová 6, Jansová 4, Kuxová, Kubálková 3 each, Závišková 3/3.
1. Dunajska Streda 20 17 0 3 592:470 34
2. It’s crazy 20 15 2 3 600:523 32
3. Michalovce 20 14 0 6 590:492 28
4. Most 20 13 2 5 583:520 28
5. Slavia Prague 20 12 0 8 580:522 24
6. Sand 20 11 2 7 622:585 24
7. Olomouc 20 8 3 9 541:543 19
8. Pilsen 20 8 0 12 558:592 16
9. Kynzvart 20 7 1 12 554:544 15
10. Zlin 20 6 1 13 510:626 13
11. Cutting edge 20 3 0 17 452:539 6
12. Stupava 20 0 1 19 422:648 1
See also  New energy vehicles understand "her" not only in terms of appearance-Automotive-China Gongwang

You may also like

Stream and status at Austria – Estonia from...

War Ukraine Russia, Kiev calls for an emergency...

NBA playoffs: the teams already qualified and those...

SOCCER ONLINE: Another qualifying challenge, Czech footballers face...

Euro 2024: two more goals for Cristiano Ronaldo...

“Jingge” iron horse rushes to the future, Hubei’s...

Burns wins Match-Play World Cup – sport.ORF.at

Sports weekend report cards

Caitlin Clark’s triple-double helps send Iowa to the...

Sports Lianliankan丨Tottenham official announces that Conte is dismissed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy