In the key phase of the season, Olomouc managed to win against Slavia for the first time after 18 matches, of which they took only two points from Eden for draws. Hanačky are so close to completing the already certain advancing Most, Slavia and Písek in the Czech play-off.
|MOL interleague handball – 20th round:
|Slavia Prague – Olomouc 25:27 (15:16)
|Most goals: Míšová 4/1, Weisenbilderová 4, Franková, Vostárková, Holeňáková, Jestříbková 3 each – Krajčovičová 6, Jansová 4, Kuxová, Kubálková 3 each, Závišková 3/3.
|1.
|Dunajska Streda
|20
|17
|0
|3
|592:470
|34
|2.
|It’s crazy
|20
|15
|2
|3
|600:523
|32
|3.
|Michalovce
|20
|14
|0
|6
|590:492
|28
|4.
|Most
|20
|13
|2
|5
|583:520
|28
|5.
|Slavia Prague
|20
|12
|0
|8
|580:522
|24
|6.
|Sand
|20
|11
|2
|7
|622:585
|24
|7.
|Olomouc
|20
|8
|3
|9
|541:543
|19
|8.
|Pilsen
|20
|8
|0
|12
|558:592
|16
|9.
|Kynzvart
|20
|7
|1
|12
|554:544
|15
|10.
|Zlin
|20
|6
|1
|13
|510:626
|13
|11.
|Cutting edge
|20
|3
|0
|17
|452:539
|6
|12.
|Stupava
|20
|0
|1
|19
|422:648
|1
