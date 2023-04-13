Home Sports Handball players Karviné and Zubří compared the state of the semi-final series
Handball players Karviné and Zubří compared the state of the semi-final series

While the home team decided the opening game in Lovosice after seven-meter throws, Karviná had the duel in front of its own fans under control from the start. After a successful start, they took the lead 6:1 and went to the cabins with a seven-goal advantage thanks to several great saves by the forty-four-year-old goalkeeper Martin Galia. Lovosice managed to get within range of four goals several times in the second half, but Karviná did not allow hesitation in the end as in the first duel. Jonáš Pazel led the home team with eight goals, Tim Bogdanović was the best scorer of the Hunters with nine goals.

“We were preparing for the match, but unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Karviná played a great match, she surpassed us in emphasis, concentration, discipline and one-on-one quality,” said Lovosice coach Roman Jelínek. “It was an awfully similar match to the one in Lovosice. We defended well, we also did well in attack. In the second half, we fumbled a little, but otherwise we kept our eyes on it. The psychological advantage can now be on our side. We know that we are with them they played two good matches, even though we completely messed up the end of the first one,” added Karviná coach Michal Brůna.

At home, Zubří avenged Pilsen’s defeat by four goals on Monday, after an even first half (16:16) the match was decided in the final ten minutes. Tomáš Mičkal scored ten times, on the other hand the best scorer was Jan Stehlík with eight goals.

The vice-champion from Pilsen suffered the first defeat in this calendar year after twelve victories in a row. The series is a repeat of the semi-finals from last season, which the Talent team only won in a shootout in the decisive fifth game.

Men’s handball extra league playoff semi-finals – 2nd matches:
Zubří – Talent team of the Pilsen region 33:30 (16:16)
Most goals: Mičkal 10/1, Mazurek 5, Mořkovský, Havran and Bajer 4 each – Stehlík 8/3, Nejdl 7, Douda, Kosteski and Šafránek 3 each. Series status: 1:1.
Karviná – Lovosice 32:28 (21:14)
Most goals: Patzel 8, Fulnek 6, Solák 6/1 – Bogdanič 9/5, Trkovský 4, Chotěborský, Motl and Malý 3 each. Series status: 1:1.

